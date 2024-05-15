Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have a bigger bust but love staying active, you probably know all about the frustrations of finding a bra that both supports you and helps you look stylish at the same time. And it can be a challenge looking for something to wear that can keep you from showing off the goods accidentally, too. There’s a solution that can help you with both potential problems, and you can find it right now at Amazon.

Related: Shop the Best Shapewear for Smaller Busts Shapewear is one fashion essential that looks amazing all types of bodies and shapes. Compressing shorts, briefs, and bodysuits helps smooth the thighs and stomach. There are even options that lift, smooth, and push-up the chest. Looking for shapewear for smaller busts? You’re in luck! We searched across the internet for the best shapewear shorts, […]

The Fanmpghleoo Tennis Dress is just $20, and it might be the answer to all your curvy girl prayers. Made of polyester and Spandex, this breathable sleeveless dress is stretchy and comfortable, but most importantly, it has built-in shorts underneath the skirt and a built-in bra, all in one piece. You can get into it like a swimsuit, and it’s got you covered. No need for underwear, and no need to worry about your chest being covered and supported. It truly does have everything you need.

Get the Fanmpghleoo Tennis Dress for just $20 at Amazon!

It has a bit of compression due to the moisture-wicking fabric, but none so much that it feels uncomfortable to wear. Plus, it keeps you cool during workouts and gives you a bit of tummy control if you need it, too. The crisscross straps at the back add support for your bust, and you can use or remove the bra pads if you have plenty of assets to show. And as far as the dress’s build goes, it’s a lot like a corset in that it’ll hold you in and make you look snatched.

Get the Fanmpghleoo Tennis Dress for just $20 at Amazon!

So stop finagling sports bras and underwear under dresses or athletic wear. You could have it all in one – and you should! Slip into this dress and see what it’s like to be able to wear anything while you get into the game. You’ll love the way it cradles you and gives you all the support you need. And you can’t beat the price, either.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Fanmpghleoo Tennis Dress for just $20 at Amazon!