Looking for the best shapewear for smaller busts? Of course, shaping shorts or briefs are options that don’t touch the bust at all — but sometimes, you want a bodysuit that creates a smooth, streamlined effect. Or maybe a push-up effect!
We’ve picked out our favorite shapewear finds from across the internet for smaller busts. We have budget buys and luxury picks, as well as designs with different benefits and beyond.
Shop our favorite shapewear for smaller busts below. We’re listing top highlights, pros and cons for each one. Let’s go!
Best Overall: Skims Everyday Sculpt Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- 10 shades
- 9 sizes
- Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear brand
Pros:
- Center front pique detail provides bust definition
- Starts at size XXS
- Adjustable, convertible straps
Cons:
- Mid-level compression may be too much for everyday wear
- Thong bottom may not be everyone’s preference
- No fun colors
Not sure where to start? This trusty Skims bodysuit is going to work beautifully for most outfits and occasions. The inclusive sizes and shades are basically unbeatable!
Most Comfortable: Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day Scoop Neck Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- 360-degree tummy control
- Can wear with or without a bra
- Sizes S-4XL
Pros:
- Zero breast compression
- Designed to feel like loungewear
- Seven colors
Cons:
- Only one nude shade
- No XS or smaller
- May not be compressive enough for some dresses, etc.
If you’re worried about feeling uncomfortable in your loungewear or the material squashing your bust down flat, this is the bodysuit for you. The best of comfort and compression — combined!
Best Padded Bra Bodysuit: Irisnaya Full-Body Shaper
Top Highlights:
- Removable padding for bust
- Sizes S-3XL
- Two colors
Pros:
- Lifts and shapes in all of the right places
- Low price
- Adjustable straps
Cons:
- Not a big color selection
- Cannot become strapless
- Shorts may peek out under short dresses or slits
If you want the illusion of a larger bust, try a shapewear bodysuit with some padding! The padding in this pick is removable, so you can add it in or pop it out as needed!
Best Slip Dress: Spanx Socialight Slip
Top Highlights:
- Level 2 Shaping – A Firm Hug
- Soft-brushed material
- Scoop neckline
Pros:
- Adjustable straps
- Shoppers say it’s easy to put on
- Can totally wear as a visible part of your outfit!
Cons:
- No sizes under S or over XL
- Only two colors
- No chafing protection
Looking for a slip dress style to wear under your favorite minis? This simple yet effective essential is going to come in handy for many occasions. You could also totally wear it with a chunky cardigan and boots!
Best Long-Sleeve Bodysuit: Skims Long-Sleeve Low-Back Brief Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- Strong compression
- Sizes XXS-4X
- Open back
Pros:
- Molded, unlined bust
- Layer or wear solo
- Great for fall and winter
Cons:
- Only one color
- On the pricier side
- Some may prefer a thong bottom
One great thing about having a smaller bust is that you don’t need to worry about having a lot of support or wearing a bra at all. That’s why we say to take advantage of open-back styles like this Skims fave!
Best Open-Bust Bodysuit: ShaperX Open-Bust Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- Double-layered fabric
- Shapes tummy, butt and thighs
- Open bust
Pros:
- Under $50
- Adjustable straps
- Convenient double-gusset design
Cons:
- Only two colors
- One shopper noted wishing the straps weren’t as far apart
- Shorts may peek out under short dresses or slits
If you don’t want to risk uni-boob or any compression in the bust at all, you can opt for a style with an open bust like this bodysuit! Wear your own bra with it — or go bra-free!
Best Full-Length Bodysuit: Athleta Transcend Bodysuit
Top Highlights:
- One-piece long romper
- Available in regular, tall and petite sizes
- Second-skin fabric
Pros:
- Internal shelf bra and removable pads
- Great coverage but barely-there feeling
- Sweat-wicking, stretchy fabric
Cons:
- Only two colors
- Straps are not adjustable
- Not as compressive as other picks
Need a sleek, sculpted look from shoulders to toes? This super comfy, full-length bodysuit is up for the job! We love that it lets you add in padding whenever, and the sweat-wicking details are just a bonus. Wear under your clothing or as your workout-wear!
Best Bra: JishinGal Filifit Sculpting Uplift Bra
Top Highlights:
- Back and side-smoothing design
- Adjustable widened straps
- Designed to never roll up
Pros:
- Designed to create natural push-up effect
- Breathable
- Comes with extender
Cons:
- No sizes under 34A
- Not a well-known brand
- Can’t go strapless
Most bras do not fall into the shapewear territory, but this pick is not just any bra. It’s a push-up style that also smooths your back and side for a flawless fit and makes you feel comfortable and confident!
