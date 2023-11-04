Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for the best shapewear for smaller busts? Of course, shaping shorts or briefs are options that don’t touch the bust at all — but sometimes, you want a bodysuit that creates a smooth, streamlined effect. Or maybe a push-up effect!

We’ve picked out our favorite shapewear finds from across the internet for smaller busts. We have budget buys and luxury picks, as well as designs with different benefits and beyond.

Shop our favorite shapewear for smaller busts below. We’re listing top highlights, pros and cons for each one. Let’s go!

Best Overall: Skims Everyday Sculpt Bodysuit

Top Highlights:

10 shades

9 sizes

Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear brand

Pros:

Center front pique detail provides bust definition

Starts at size XXS

Adjustable, convertible straps

Cons:

Mid-level compression may be too much for everyday wear

Thong bottom may not be everyone’s preference

No fun colors

Not sure where to start? This trusty Skims bodysuit is going to work beautifully for most outfits and occasions. The inclusive sizes and shades are basically unbeatable!

Most Comfortable: Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day Scoop Neck Bodysuit

Top Highlights:

360-degree tummy control

Can wear with or without a bra

Sizes S-4XL

Pros:

Zero breast compression

Designed to feel like loungewear

Seven colors

Cons:

Only one nude shade

No XS or smaller

May not be compressive enough for some dresses, etc.

If you’re worried about feeling uncomfortable in your loungewear or the material squashing your bust down flat, this is the bodysuit for you. The best of comfort and compression — combined!

Best Padded Bra Bodysuit: Irisnaya Full-Body Shaper

Top Highlights:

Removable padding for bust

Sizes S-3XL

Two colors

Pros:

Lifts and shapes in all of the right places

Low price

Adjustable straps

Cons:

Not a big color selection

Cannot become strapless

Shorts may peek out under short dresses or slits

If you want the illusion of a larger bust, try a shapewear bodysuit with some padding! The padding in this pick is removable, so you can add it in or pop it out as needed!

Best Slip Dress: Spanx Socialight Slip

Top Highlights:

Level 2 Shaping – A Firm Hug

Soft-brushed material

Scoop neckline

Pros:

Adjustable straps

Shoppers say it’s easy to put on

Can totally wear as a visible part of your outfit!

Cons:

No sizes under S or over XL

Only two colors

No chafing protection

Looking for a slip dress style to wear under your favorite minis? This simple yet effective essential is going to come in handy for many occasions. You could also totally wear it with a chunky cardigan and boots!

Related: 10 Tummy-Control Shapewear Pieces That Won't Show Under Clothing Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We definitely have a love-hate relationship with shapewear. We love the concept, but unfortunately, shapewear pieces present a handful of possible issues. They can often lead to discomfort, their hems sometimes roll down and we hate when they’re […]

Top Highlights:

Strong compression

Sizes XXS-4X

Open back

Pros:

Molded, unlined bust

Layer or wear solo

Great for fall and winter

Cons:

Only one color

On the pricier side

Some may prefer a thong bottom

One great thing about having a smaller bust is that you don’t need to worry about having a lot of support or wearing a bra at all. That’s why we say to take advantage of open-back styles like this Skims fave!

Top Highlights:

Double-layered fabric

Shapes tummy, butt and thighs

Open bust

Pros:

Under $50

Adjustable straps

Convenient double-gusset design

Cons:

Only two colors

One shopper noted wishing the straps weren’t as far apart

Shorts may peek out under short dresses or slits

If you don’t want to risk uni-boob or any compression in the bust at all, you can opt for a style with an open bust like this bodysuit! Wear your own bra with it — or go bra-free!

Best Full-Length Bodysuit: Athleta Transcend Bodysuit

Top Highlights:

One-piece long romper

Available in regular, tall and petite sizes

Second-skin fabric

Pros:

Internal shelf bra and removable pads

Great coverage but barely-there feeling

Sweat-wicking, stretchy fabric

Cons:

Only two colors

Straps are not adjustable

Not as compressive as other picks

Need a sleek, sculpted look from shoulders to toes? This super comfy, full-length bodysuit is up for the job! We love that it lets you add in padding whenever, and the sweat-wicking details are just a bonus. Wear under your clothing or as your workout-wear!

Related: The Best Shapewear for Every Ensemble — All From Spanx and Skims Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Trying to find the right shapewear for any given garment is like trying to complete a complicated puzzle or solve a mathematical equation. All of the pieces have to fit together in order for the end result to […]

Best Bra: JishinGal Filifit Sculpting Uplift Bra

Top Highlights:

Back and side-smoothing design

Adjustable widened straps

Designed to never roll up

Pros:

Designed to create natural push-up effect

Breathable

Comes with extender

Cons:

No sizes under 34A

Not a well-known brand

Can’t go strapless

Most bras do not fall into the shapewear territory, but this pick is not just any bra. It’s a push-up style that also smooths your back and side for a flawless fit and makes you feel comfortable and confident!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 17 Flattering November Tops for Larger Busts Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re so ready for November! Baked goods, Thanksgiving, Black Friday — the works! Plus, it’s chillier outside, but not too cold yet. It’s just right. But you need to make sure your wardrobe is ready! Preparing your closet […]

Related: These Bestselling Thigh-High Socks on Amazon Are the Comfiest Fall Accessory Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall fashion is fun for a slew of reasons. Shackets and chunky knit sweaters are ideal for layering, while cargo pants, combat boots and leather jackets help to deliver street-style-inspired ‘fits. Then, there are autumn-approved accessories — bucket […]

Related: This Figure-Flattering Wedding Guest Dress Scored Me Endless Compliments Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I’ve officially hit that age where everyone is getting married. Truly, it seems I get a new Save the Date in the mail each week, and honestly, I’m thrilled! I may be years away from walking down the […]