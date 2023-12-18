Your account
The Last-Minute Shopper’s Guide: 21 Gifts You Can Still Get By Christmas

If you’re a last-minute shopper, we’re not judging — promise. Sometimes the season gets so hectic, you’re left with only a few days to get your gifting goals in order. Luckily, this isn’t The Gilded Age when you would have to hail a horse-drawn carriage to pick up a present in time — Amazon will have gifts at your door safely before the big day.

With that in mind, we found 21 of the best stocking stuffers, wellness and beauty gifts and children’s gifts on Amazon. Nobody will ever know you were last-minute shopping. We certainly won’t tell!

Stocking Stuffer Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: This couples card game is not like any other card game you’ve played: it can last a week, a month, six months or however long you decide! You’ll be laughing as you accept challenges, veto requests, go on adventures and steal each other’s food. Servd also has family and friend decks — stocking stuffers all around!

Wellness and Beauty Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: This perpetual desk calendar is the gift that keeps on giving. If you want to help someone enter the new year on a strong foot, an inspirational thoughts calendar is the way to go! This positive affirmations one is Amazon’s overall pick (and ours!).

Children’s Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: Not only is this building block set a fun and creative outlet for kids, but it’s also educational! Your young ones might not know it, but they’re learning about geometry, colors, building and problem solving. Any child ranging from three through 10 will surely enjoy this set!

Deal of the Day

Short on Stocking Stuffers? These Wool Socks Are 40% Off and Ship Fast View Deal

