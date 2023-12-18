Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a last-minute shopper, we’re not judging — promise. Sometimes the season gets so hectic, you’re left with only a few days to get your gifting goals in order. Luckily, this isn’t The Gilded Age when you would have to hail a horse-drawn carriage to pick up a present in time — Amazon will have gifts at your door safely before the big day.

With that in mind, we found 21 of the best stocking stuffers, wellness and beauty gifts and children’s gifts on Amazon. Nobody will ever know you were last-minute shopping. We certainly won’t tell!

Stocking Stuffer Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: This couples card game is not like any other card game you’ve played: it can last a week, a month, six months or however long you decide! You’ll be laughing as you accept challenges, veto requests, go on adventures and steal each other’s food. Servd also has family and friend decks — stocking stuffers all around!

Related: These Nike Shoes Are My Favorite — The Only Stylish Sneakers You Need We know low-top kicks are in style, but finding a pair that’s as comfortable and versatile as it is trendy is far from an easy task. Well, it’s time to raise the sneaker bar — I have a super cute, wear-with-everything Nike shoe that I rock all year long, even in the winter (especially if […]

Wellness and Beauty Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: This perpetual desk calendar is the gift that keeps on giving. If you want to help someone enter the new year on a strong foot, an inspirational thoughts calendar is the way to go! This positive affirmations one is Amazon’s overall pick (and ours!).

Related: The Best Stocking Stuffers Under $15 You feel ahead of the game this year: all of your gifts are picked, wrapped and under the tree. That’s, of course, until you realize you forgot about the sock-shaped bags hanging on the fireplace — they aren’t just for decoration! Oops! If you’re going to actually fill those stockings, you need to find affordable […]

Children’s Gifts

Our Absolute Favorite: Not only is this building block set a fun and creative outlet for kids, but it’s also educational! Your young ones might not know it, but they’re learning about geometry, colors, building and problem solving. Any child ranging from three through 10 will surely enjoy this set!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us