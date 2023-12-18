Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We know low-top kicks are in style, but finding a pair that’s as comfortable and versatile as it is trendy is far from an easy task. Well, it’s time to raise the sneaker bar — I have a super cute, wear-with-everything Nike shoe that I rock all year long, even in the winter (especially if we keep up these strange 50 degree days). You can get in on the action too!

But before we talk about the kicks in question, let’s discuss how they are actually made. This style is part of Nike’s Next Nature collection, which is comprised of at least 20% recycled materials. Without compromising fashion or durability, these shoes support the Move to Zero initiative, the brand’s sustainability-first initiative to hit zero carbon and zero waste by 2025. Amazing!

Get the Nike Court Legacy Next Nature Shoe for just $60 (originally $70) at Nike! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Nike may have started in the world of sports-adjacent footwear, but it’s slowly transitioned to offering style-driven lifestyle varieties. The Nike Court Legacy is designed with a retro flare; the colors, synthetic leather, black framing line and iconic swoosh seamlessly blend fashion and sport functionality. I don’t use the shoes for exercise (only fashion!), but if you do, they have an exceptional amount of traction from a rubber herringbone bottom.

What I love most about these shoes is how they go with anything — literally anything. White and black tie into most outfits, and I find that the brown accent is the perfect pop of color for most of my wardrobe. The versatility of these shoes is almost overwhelming!

During the summer, I style them with either shorts and a tank, or a short white or black dress. Tan skin pulls the look together effortlessly! For the fall, winter and spring, a pair of light, wide-leg mom jeans and a sweater do the trick. If I want to feel extra fashionable, cargo pants and a tight long sleeve are my go-to. These are the comfiest flat shoes I own regardless of how I choose to rock them!

And best of all, there’s no shortage on variety. If brown isn’t your accent color of choice, there are more than two dozen other options. There’s even a lifted version of the shoe which gives you an extra inch of height!

The reviews don’t lie — we’re talking thousands of five-star ratings across Nike, Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, DSW and the like. So, walk on over to the Nike site — your new favorite shoe is right around the corner. I’m certain you’ll love them as much as I do!

