Nothing beats a loungewear set you can live in 24/7. Now that many of Us are immersed in a hybrid schedule from office to home, we’re ripping off our rigid garments faster than running water in exchange for soft, plush athleisure which can still be worn for a Zoom call and to watch TV.

In this era, you don’t need to sacrifice style for comfort. In fact, you can wear these perfectly polished loungewear pieces all day or to the office with flats that feel cozy (almost like slippers) to complete the comforts-of-home look while looking professional.

Loungewear Sets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This long-sleeve turtleneck pullover sweater set offers a relaxed fit for all body types and comes in an array of colors and patterns.

2. Highly Rated: This mixed-texture knit top and bohemian-styled joggers taper around the ankle for a relaxed vibe.

3. Main Character Feels: Go back to the days of Gilmore Girls and present your very best Lorelai in this velour two-piece tracksuit set.

4. Must-Have: Enjoy this two-piece set for a loungey day, errands or even rolling into work. The white piping provides a finished look and makes you feel put together.

Tops

5. Absolute Favorite: Love the crop top trend? You’re in luck, this slouchy mock-neck top has ruched shoulders and a cropped elastic waist which oozes professionalism if paired with high-waisted pants or a skirt.

6. Highly Rated: Feel like a princess with puffed sleeves and plenty of stretch in this gold shimmering long-sleeve top.

7. Main Character Feels: Get the collared V-neck sweater with an oversized twist and wooly knit that’s trending in everyone’s cart this season.

8. Must-Have: Lean into ribbed knit fabric in just about any color you desire with this roomy pullover with exaggerated drop sleeves.

Pants

9. Absolute Favorite: Not only are these straight-leg pants made from responsibly sourced materials, they’re on sale and our overall pick for long-lasting quality and comfort.

10. Highly Rated: These waffle knit pants have a flattering wide-leg fit with a slimming elastic waistband.

11. Main Character Feels: Add some literal flare (and class) with a ponte wide-leg pant that’s both stylish and comfy. They’re great for cocktails straight from the plane (yeah, they’re that good).

12. Must-Have: Known for their stretch, quality and comfort, consider Amazon’s bestselling joggers with a slimming professional look that makes you feel carefree.

Shoes

13. Absolute Favorite: You’ll think you’re wearing house slippers but this refined velvet mule will say otherwise.

14. Highly Rated: Be the glitterati in these shimmering slip-on loafers with thousands of favorable reviews in quality, comfort and style.

15. Main Character Feels: Walk like a ballerina in dainty ballet flats with rounded toes and tiny bow details available in black or pink. Plus, they’re on sale RN.

16. Must-Have: These slip-on sneakers are pristine and give off cool-girl vibes — even with orthopedic support.

17. Bonus Shoe: Don’t forget the Mary Jane flats in traditional black patent or fleece-covered material for a bit of personality.

