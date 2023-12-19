Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The year is coming to a close, and the countdown is about to begin — which means you’re in need of a memorable outfit ASAP. Often, we think of glittering gold and shimmering silvers when looking for the right look, but don’t overlook celebrating from the comfort of your own home with a sparkly top paired with jeans or an epic pajama party with your girlfriends. So whether you’re dreaming of kissing someone at Times Square while the ball drops or writing goals for 2024 in fluffy pajamas, we have a stylish (and cozy) look for you. Read on!

Going Out Tops

1. Top-Rated: Baby, it’s (kind of) cold outside, so consider a long-sleeve sheer mock neck top to keep you cozy and chic.

2. Most Desired: Drip with elegance in a one-shoulder top which comes in several different colors with a ruched waistline.

3. Our Pick: Dazzle them in a sequin fitted top with a square neckline and sheer trim for an easy lift to jeans or slacks.

4. Favorite Overall: Show off a little bra-like material peeking above your two-toned top for some added contrast.

5. Bonus Choice: Feather-trimmed cuffs are just the thing for celebrating in style! This boatneck top is super versatile with festive cuffs which can be removed for more casual Sundays.

Dresses

6. Top Rated: Reach for the bodycon form-fitting dress which has plenty of stretch for celebratory dance moves.

7. Most Desired: This dress flows with you in silky, smooth fabric which has an air of sophistication.

8. Our Pick: Welcome 2024 like a goddess in this regal straight-hem gold pleated dress.

9. Favorite Overall: The slip dress just got an upgrade with dazzling sequins available in gold, silver, white or black. Perfect for the holiday soirée ahead!

10. Bonus Choice: Buy the ultimate splurge you’ll never regret, this low-cut shimmering gold dress with black bows as perfectly tied straps. It will catch everyone’s eye and make you the belle of the ball.

Jumpsuits

11. Top Rated: For a night at the disco, get this deep V-neck halter jumpsuit for the big night and wear it for dancing with the girls or whenever you want to feel fabulous.

12. Most Desired: Add this velvet jumpsuit to your arsenal of eye-catching outfits for a lethal dose of drop-dead beauty.

13. Our Pick: Black tie affairs never go out of style. Grab this sequined bodice jumpsuit for NYE and the next festive occasion — because 2024 is your year for going out!

14. Favorite Overall: Choose this elegant wintery white jumpsuit for a classic standout style at any party.

15. Bonus Choice: Celebrating in a warm climate? Try this romper that looks like a mini dress with a satin cowl neckline.

Pajama Party

16. Top-Rated: Not your mom’s sleepwear. This feather-trimmed satin loungewear can be worn with heels for a night out or in.

17. Most Desired: Try this slouchy shimmery knit set in gold or silver for the ultimate celebratory experience from the comfort of your living room.

18. Our Pick: Just add a cigar and smoking slippers to this cheetah print silky PJ set and you’re golden.

19. Favorite Overall: Luxuriate in this silky robe trimmed in ostrich feathers for a Sunset Boulevard leading lady type of energy.

20. Bonus Choice: Get some cheeky ruffles on a cute short and sleek cami top set, available in all your favorite colors: purple, red, green and many, many more.

