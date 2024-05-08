Your account
This $5 Concealer Is 12 Hours of Sleep in a Jar

Catrice Under Eye Brightener
A full night of sleep is only a pipe dream for some of us. Life is too busy and there’s so much going on that it can be hard to hit the pillow and snooze long enough to make it meaningful. But you can fake getting enough sleep easily with the right concealer, and you don’t even have to spend over $10 to do it. Not with the concealer we stumbled on that gives you frankly unbelievable results.

The Catrice Under Eye Brightener is a whopping $5, so just about anyone can afford to add it to their makeup kit. That’s the part you may not believe. But the other part? It performs better than some of the biggest makeup brands on the scene, and that’s no exaggeration. This might be one of the best low-key, under the radar finds we’ve unearthed, and it’s absolutely fantastic.

This concealer is packed with hyaluronic acid and shea butter to help moisturize under your eyes and brighten it up so you look like you slept the entire night through. It nourishes your skin and gives you a gorgeous glow, balancing out under-eye shadows, dark circles, and even fills in some of the lines you might feel self-conscious about. It can even adapt to the color under your eyes for better coverage.

The product is so creamy, so buildable, and so easy to work with that you’ll be wondering why it didn’t pop up on your radar sooner. Forget the bigger brands and try this one out to see what you’ve been missing. It’ll make you look like you slept half the day away and came out peppy, energetic, and ready to start the day. And if you don’t need help looking alert and awake, it can help your undereye area look much more nourished and refreshed, too. It’s all you need to look your best, and you can do it for less than $5. Absolutely outstanding!

