Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We keep up with the Kardashians like it’s our job. Whether we’re following Kylie’s reported new relationship with Timothée Chalamet (that was not on our 2023 Bingo card!) or anxiously awaiting Kim’s debut in American Horror Story: Delicate, our pulse is on the famous fam.

We’re also fans of all of the Kardashian brands — Skims, 818, Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, etc. And now Kourtney has joined in on the fun with her wellness company Lemme. We’ve already raved about her Lemme Sleep and Lemme Burn gummies, and now there’s a new vitamin in town: Lemme Debloat.

These daily digestive gummies improve gut health by reducing bloating and gas. If you’re suffering from a swollen stomach, these supplements may help you beat the bloat! Keep scrolling to shop these Lemme Debloat gummies from Amazon!

Get the Lemme Debloat Daily Digestive Gummies for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Kourtney notably loves clean ingredients, so it’s no surprise that these Lemme Debloat Daily Digestive Gummies are vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO without any artificial sweeteners. Formulated with clinically studied probiotics and a prebiotic, these supplements support a healthy gut.

Sick of feeling sick after a meal? These gummies provide long-term bloat relief for a happy, healthy tummy. In a consumer study, 95% of participants reported feeling less bloating after a week of use. Bonus: customers say these gummies taste delicious!

Get the Lemme Debloat Daily Digestive Gummies for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

One shopper gushed, “These have worked wonders for me!” Another customer called these gummies a “game-changer,” adding, “I’ve always struggled with digestive issues, including bloating, but couldn’t find a natural and clean option to help me. These gummies are no joke! I take them every day and as needed, they’ve totally changed my tummy.”

Say goodbye to stomach irritation with these Lemme Debloat gummies!

See it! Get the Lemme Debloat Daily Digestive Gummies for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Lemme here and explore more vitamins and supplements here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping just yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Get a Good Night’s Sleep With Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Sleep Melatonin Gummie... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As we’ve gotten older, falling asleep has only become harder. When we were young, we could literally sleep like a baby! In college, we power napped and rallied like it was our job. And in our 20s, we […]

Related: Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Burn Belly Fat Capsules Are a No. 1 Bestseller on Am... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fact: The Kardashians cause endless conversation! Their enviable assets have shifted the beauty industry and broken the internet (hey, Kim K). And if you’ve ever caught an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you know the […]

Related: Kim Kardashian Says This Bestselling Immune Support Spray ‘Works Amazing’ on Sor... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall and winter are coming, and you know what that means — cold season is upon Us. As soon as temperatures drop, our immune systems become vulnerable and we’re more prone to catching a cold — and not […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!