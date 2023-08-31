Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we’ve gotten older, falling asleep has only become harder. When we were young, we could literally sleep like a baby! In college, we power napped and rallied like it was our job. And in our 20s, we slept in without batting an eye. Now, it’s a challenge to catch Z’s! We find ourselves tossing and turning, unable to quiet our thoughts or sleep soundly. And now is the time we need our beauty sleep the most!

If you’ve been struggling with sleep, know you’re not alone. According to the National Institute of Health, studies have shown that insomnia may affect as much as 60% of the population worldwide. It’s especially common in older adults, females and people with ill health. We suggest you consult with your doctor to find a solution that works for you, but one supplement we love is the Lemme Sleep Gummies from Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness brand.

Keep scrolling for the scoop on these sleep aid supplements!

Get the Lemme Sleep Gummies for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

Sweet dreams! Formulated with five milligrams of melatonin, the Lemme Sleep Gummies help you fall asleep and stay asleep. These supplements also contain L-Theanine, magnesium and a botanical blend (lavender, chamomile and elderberry) with calming benefits.

Kourtney is a big fan of clean health and wellness products, so it’s no surprise that these gummies are natural, vegan, non-habit forming and 100% drug-free. But just because there aren’t any artificial sweeteners doesn’t mean these supplements aren’t tasty. In fact, I look forward to bedtime now so I can have these delicious berry gummies as dessert!

These sleep supplements promote healthy sleep patterns so you can wake up refreshed without any grogginess. Drift off peacefully with these Lemme Sleep Gummies!

