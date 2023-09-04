Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall and winter are coming, and you know what that means — cold season is upon Us. As soon as temperatures drop, our immune systems become vulnerable and we’re more prone to catching a cold — and not in the cute Kathleen-Kelly-from-You’ve-Got-Mail way. We’re also susceptible to other respiratory illnesses, like Covid, the flu and strep throat. We can handle a little sniffling and sneezing, but a sore throat is particularly painful. Partially thanks to Kim Kardashian, however, we may have finally discovered some soothing support!

The media mogul revealed her go-to remedy for sore throats: the Beekeeper’s Naturals Immune Support Throat Spray. “This throat spray, you guys!” Kardashian exclusively told Byrdie. “This is what I use when my kids have sore throats, and it works amazing.”

We swear by Kardashian products — Skims loungewear, Good American jeans, Lemme gummies, Kylie Cosmetics lip gloss, 818 tequila. That fam has great taste! Since Kim gave this throat spray her seal of approval, we immediately purchased it for ourselves. And now we’re on our second bottle!

Get the Beekeeper’s Naturals Immune Support Daily Throat Spray for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Beekeeper’s Naturals Immune Support Daily Throat Spray is the no. 1 bestseller in Cold and Flu Medicine on Amazon — over NyQuil, Tylenol, Mucinex, Airborne and more! So, why is everyone buzzing over this bee-infused spray?

This throat spray is rich in antioxidants and over 300 compounds, but it only contains three ingredients — high-grade bee propolis extract, non-GMO vegetable glycerin and purified water. The taste reminds me of honey, and it’s surprisingly pleasant (no wonder kids like it!). This natural remedy provides immune support and scratchy throat relief, so it’s perfect for this time of year!

Shoppers say this product “works wonders” at soothing your throat and boosting your immunity! I use this spray whenever my throat starts to feel stratchy or sore, and I always notice an immediate difference. If I feel like I’m coming down with something, I also spritz this spray into the back of my throat for immune support.

Stay healthy with this Kardashian-approved throat spray from Amazon!

