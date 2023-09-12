Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: The Kardashians cause endless conversation! Their enviable assets have shifted the beauty industry and broken the internet (hey, Kim K). And if you’ve ever caught an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you know the sisters love to stay in shape through their signature salads and personal training sessions. Khloé even had a TV show called Revenge Body! But now we have another weight loss strategy straight from the Kardashians — and this time, it’s Kourtney who’s showing Us the ropes.

The Poosh founder, who launched her wellness brand Lemme last year, just released Burn Belly Fat Capsules last month on Amazon. And this product is already the no. 1 bestseller in fat burner supplements on Amazon! Lemme partner Simon Huck posted this news on his Instagram stories, reposted by Kourtney.

If you want to stay trim like a Kardashian, then shop these supplements now!

Get the Lemme Burn Belly Fat Capsules for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Lemme Burn Belly Fat Capsules may help you achieve a leaner physique in just three months! Formulated with Actiponin Gynostemma, these supplements encourage the body to burn calories and abdominal fat. Meanwhile, vitamin B6 and methyl B 12 support energy metabolism. Lemme Burn is vegan, gluten-free and sugar-free, which is no surprise since Kourtney is a big fan of clean health.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kourtney said, “We spent two years working with our medical advisory board to formulate Lemme Burn into the most powerful metabolic health supplement on the market. I’m excited and proud of our cutting-edge formulation that uses both clinically-studied and all-natural ingredients to activate AMPK, the body’s master regulator of metabolism.”

Get the Lemme Burn Belly Fat Capsules for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

Even though this brand-new product just came out, there are already rave reviews to browse. One customer commented, “I’ve lost 4lbs in the last 4 weeks!!!!” Another shopper said, “the small roll of belly fat I’ve had for years has 100% shrunk.” And one reviewer gushed, “Feeling the best I’ve ever felt!”

We recommend consulting with your doctor before trying any new supplement, but consider these Lemme Burn capsules if you want to trim your tummy.

See It! Get the Lemme Burn Belly Fat Capsules for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Lemme here and explore more fat burners here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Get a Good Night’s Sleep With Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Sleep Melatonin Gummie... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As we’ve gotten older, falling asleep has only become harder. When we were young, we could literally sleep like a baby! In college, we power napped and rallied like it was our job. And in our 20s, we […]

Related: Kim Kardashian Says This Immune Support Spray ‘Works Amazing’ on Sore Throats Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall and winter are coming, and you know what that means — cold season is upon Us. As soon as temperatures drop, our immune systems become vulnerable and we’re more prone to catching a cold — and not […]

Related: ‘Real Friends of WeHo’ Star Joey Zauzig Swears by This Weight Loss Supplement Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. In a city full of stars and scandals, Hollywood is always buzzing with hot topics and headlines. But the biggest name on everyone’s lips right now isn’t Tom (Sandoval), Dick or Harry (the prince or the pop star). […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!