Spread Love This Winter With a Trendy Heart Sweater

heart sweater
Let good energy and positive vibes be your north star this year! Now that the celebrations are over and everyone is settling into new and improved routines, you might be wondering how to get started on your New Year’s resolutions of saving money, spreading cheer and dressing even cuter than before. Well, you’re in luck — as you can accomplish all three of these goals in one go!

This sweater will keep you warm and cozy, while it helps you accomplish a few of your plans for 2024. The chic heart pattern literally exudes love — exactly what you need to start the year on a strong note — all while making a fabulous fashion statement. Meanwhile, a turtleneck design and ribbed material team up to make this knit ultra-trendy!

Get the BTFBM Heart Print Oversized Sweater for just $38 at Amazon!

Oversized sweaters are totally in style, and we’re not complaining. In fact, if you’re anything like Us, you’ll want to wear this cute sweater everywhere! The material is a blend of viscose, polyester and polyamide, so you can order confidently knowing it’s extra soft. Reviewers are obsessed with the fabric and fit, calling it “soft, elastic and perfectly loose in all the right places”!

Some reviewers love the sweater so much, they chose to pick it up in multiple colors. After all,  you’ll be turning heads wherever you go — who wouldn’t want to add another to the collection? “The first day I wore this, within a couple hours, I got several compliments on it, from strangers and friends alike. It is very cute and soft, not cheap… I decided to get another color,” a savvy shopper confessed.

If you’re stuck on what to wear it with, the sky’s the limit. This sweater is ideal for winter, fall and spring, since the colors range from neutral to bright — and the material is lightweight. For the warmer months, try teaming it with a skirt and sneakers; during the frigid winter months (which are right around the corner), rock it with wide-leg jeans and boots. You’ll be warm, stylish and effortlessly chic while you spread the love. Oh, and don’t sleep on rocking this bad boy on Valentine’s Day. It will make the perfect Galentine’s gift for your girlies!

Get the BTFBM Heart Print Oversized Sweater for just $38 at Amazon!

Not quite what you're looking for? Check out other cute oversized sweaters on Amazon

