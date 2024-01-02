Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Working out is hard enough; actually getting to the gym can be another whole saga in itself. For those with extra space in the basement or an office, buying some home gym equipment has likely been on the radar since the pandemic first shut down the world in 2020. But whether your limiting factor has been time, money, space or motivation, chances are, it hasn’t quite happened yet.
If one of your goals is to finally become a fitness queen this year, you’re in luck — it just got a whole lot easier (and cheaper)! Get ready to boot all excuses and be excited to tackle those New Year’s fitness goals head-on, because there are major discounts on workout equipment you can’t miss right now. We’ve scoured the internet and found 25 of the best deals to help you save big and become the best version of you in 2024!
Amazon
Our Absolute Favorite: Who has space for six sets of dumbbells and kettlebells, barbells, plates and push-up stands? Now, you do! This 4-in-1 set containing adjustable dumbbells is all you need to turn those strength training dreams into reality. Your body will thank you!
- Sunny Health and Fitness Mini Stepper — originally $130, now $67!
- Sportsroyals Power Tower Dip Station — originally $200, now $160!
- Compact Adjustable Rowing Machine — originally $160, now $117!
- Wsakoue Resistance Bands — originally $46, now $25!
- Mikolo Lat and Lift Pulley System — originally $44, now $32!
Walmart
Our Absolute Favorite: Squat, press and row to your heart’s content with this power rack and cable machine-hybrid. This cage brings an entire gym into your home, including a pull-up bar, dip bar, landmine attachment, j-hook, safety bar and weight storage holder.
- Makare Exercise Bike Recumbent — originally $500, now $170!
- Upgo Standard Weight Bench — originally $400, now $175!
- Pooboo Silent Elliptical — originally $360, now $220!
- 4-in-1 Folding Indoor Exercise Bike — originally $230, now $146!
- Stair Stepper With Resistance Band — originally $200, now $119!
Horizon Fitness
Our Absolute Favorite: This treadmill is designed for runners and engineered to integrate with all your fitness apps — Peloton, Studio, Zwift, you name it! It allows you to quickly adjust speed and incline to help you keep improving as you get faster. Get an extra $100 off studio treadmills from now until January 6!
- 7.0 Indoor Cycle Bike — originally $1,300, now $400!
- EX-59 Elliptical — originally $1,000, now $350!
- 7.4 At Treadmill — originally $2,400, now $1,500!
Sole
Our Absolute Favorite: Calling all (current and aspiring) cyclers! This spin bike comes with over 3,000 free fitness video classes from professional trainers. You’ll be saving money, improving endurance and having fun while doing it! Use coupon code: Blowout50 for an extra $50 off select fitness equipment.
- Sole E25 — originally $1,200, now $1,100!
- Light Commercial LCB Upright Bike — originally $1,600, now $1,500!
- ST90 Treadmill — originally $4,000, now $3,800!
Echelon
Our Absolute Favorite: Row, row, row your boat — in place — with this low-impact rowing machine. The ergonomic design supports proper alignment while the resistance strengthens your entire body. We can’t believe it’s nearly $500 off!
- Echelon Strength Pro — originally $6,000, now $4,500!
- Elliptical EL-8s — originally $2,300, now $1,800!
- Stair Climber Sport — originally $800, now $600!
- Connect EX-5 Bike — originally $1,580, now $1,000!