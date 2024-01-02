Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Working out is hard enough; actually getting to the gym can be another whole saga in itself. For those with extra space in the basement or an office, buying some home gym equipment has likely been on the radar since the pandemic first shut down the world in 2020. But whether your limiting factor has been time, money, space or motivation, chances are, it hasn’t quite happened yet.

If one of your goals is to finally become a fitness queen this year, you’re in luck — it just got a whole lot easier (and cheaper)! Get ready to boot all excuses and be excited to tackle those New Year’s fitness goals head-on, because there are major discounts on workout equipment you can’t miss right now. We’ve scoured the internet and found 25 of the best deals to help you save big and become the best version of you in 2024!

Related: These Ultra-Soft Victoria's Secret Pajamas Feel Like Luxurious Silk A few weeks back, we all dealt with the winter solstice — a.k.a. the shortest day of the year. Since then, afternoons have become slightly longer — but that doesn’t mean sunshine and good weather around the clock. If the seemingly perpetual nighttime means you’re sleeping a little extra lately, I get it — the […]

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Who has space for six sets of dumbbells and kettlebells, barbells, plates and push-up stands? Now, you do! This 4-in-1 set containing adjustable dumbbells is all you need to turn those strength training dreams into reality. Your body will thank you!

Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite: Squat, press and row to your heart’s content with this power rack and cable machine-hybrid. This cage brings an entire gym into your home, including a pull-up bar, dip bar, landmine attachment, j-hook, safety bar and weight storage holder.

Related: These Bestselling Brooks Shoes Make Me Want to Become a Runner Again I used to be a dedicated runner myself, and let me tell you: the wrong shoes can ruin the run. They really can. Not only are the chances of injury heightened, but the already tough act of running gets far more difficult. Loose and ill-fitting running shoes can actually slow your pace when tackling long […]

Horizon Fitness

Our Absolute Favorite: This treadmill is designed for runners and engineered to integrate with all your fitness apps — Peloton, Studio, Zwift, you name it! It allows you to quickly adjust speed and incline to help you keep improving as you get faster. Get an extra $100 off studio treadmills from now until January 6!

Sole

Our Absolute Favorite: Calling all (current and aspiring) cyclers! This spin bike comes with over 3,000 free fitness video classes from professional trainers. You’ll be saving money, improving endurance and having fun while doing it! Use coupon code: Blowout50 for an extra $50 off select fitness equipment.

Echelon

Our Absolute Favorite: Row, row, row your boat — in place — with this low-impact rowing machine. The ergonomic design supports proper alignment while the resistance strengthens your entire body. We can’t believe it’s nearly $500 off!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us