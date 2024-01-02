Your account
These Ultra-Soft Victoria's Secret Pajamas Feel Like Luxurious Silk

By
Victorias-Secret
Victoria's Secret

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A few weeks back, we all dealt with the winter solstice — a.k.a. the shortest day of the year. Since then, afternoons have become slightly longer — but that doesn’t mean sunshine and good weather around the clock. If the seemingly perpetual nighttime means you’re sleeping a little extra lately, I get it — the 4:40 p.m. sunset makes 8 p.m. feel like midnight. Staying up to ring in New Year’s Eve was a struggle!

In the summer, I don’t mind sleeping in a T-shirt and shorts; but the fall, winter and spring are a completely different story. The craving for cozy moves in around October and stays (where I live, at least) until about April. Comfortable, loose, warm and soft are paramount in these months when we’re trying to survive cold temps and lackluster sunlight.

When I say these silky pajamas make a somewhat dreary winter more enjoyable, I mean it! I received these as a Christmas gift last year and have been obsessed with them ever since.

Get the Satin Long Pajama Set for $80 at Victoria's Secret! 

The second you slip into these PJs, you’ll feel like you just got a VIP pass to lounge luxury. 100% polyester material makes these and extra smooth, cooling and lightweight, so you won’t be sweating all night long!

But we have to talk about the style. This set gives you a bold and confident look with a large dose of opulence. The long-sleeve top features a button-up front, cute chest pocket, notch collar and a decorative black lining.

Meanwhile, the matching long pants have an identical decorative lining, really sealing the “classy and coordinated” aesthetic. A drawstring waist and different length options make these pants tailored to your preferences. You’ll love the way this set makes you feel inside and out!

Reviewers rave about the material, style and color options. I have (and absolutely love) the simple pink stripe pajamas, but I’m tempted to get the sophisticated-looking black ones too!

Wearing these pajamas truly feels like a triumphant act of self-care. You’ll want to drink tea, read a book, take a bath — do anything that screams “wellness.” Not only did I wear them on Christmas morning this year, but I plan to keep them on rotation until spring creeps in. Looking at the forecast, it seems a long winter is upon Us — so bundle up in this lavish set now!

Get the Satin Long Pajama Set for $80 at Victoria's Secret! 

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more sleep essentials at Victoria’s Secret here!

