Now that we’re fully in spring and looking ahead to summer, it’s time to talk about swimsuits! No matter if you’re planning a vacation or chilling at your friend’s pool, having a well-fitting swimsuit is crucial. Are you looking for a new one-piece swimsuit to add to your rotation? We found the cutest, trendiest one-piece swimsuit — and it’s only $37 at Amazon!

This Eomenie Women’s One Piece Wrap Swimsuit will become your new favorite piece of swimwear. It features an 82% nylon and 18% spandex material composition for a stretchy and durable feel, and it should only be hand-washed. What we love most about this option is its wrap tie design that adds a fashionable flair to it, and the bottom starts at the perfect place to showcase your curves (it has tummy control, by the way).

The beauty of this piece is that it’s such a versatile swimwear option. It comes in a few different color options and patterns to suit anyone’s tastes — although we love the blue-striped variation most. As it pertains to sizing, it has an XS to 22Plus size range.

While reviewing and fawning over this swimsuit, a happy Amazon reviewer said, “The quality and style of this swimsuit far exceeded my expectations. I have a long torso and struggle to find one-piece swimsuits that work, and this one is so flattering!” One more reviewer added, “This bathing suit is just beautiful. It’s good quality and helps to sculpt the body.”

Also, according to other reviewers, this swimsuit is perfect for those with apple and pear-shaped bodies as well as athletic body types. So, if we were you, we would be running to snag one!

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a sexy but covering swimsuit that will help you look polished, this wrap one-piece swimsuit could be the perfect fit (no pun intended)!

See it: Get the Eomenie Women’s One Piece Wrap Swimsuit for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 12, 2024, but may be subject to change.

