Anyone else ready to spruce up their winter wardrobe? We sure are! It’s that time of the season when we’ve all already worn our cold-weather faves and are now reaching for the back of the closet to find something semi-tolerable.

If you think dresses are not an acceptable winter outfit or are “just for warm weather,” think again! And no — we’re not talking about slipping on a pair of tights under your summery floral dress and calling it a winter outfit. On our quest, we found 17 stunning winter dresses and jumpsuits — all under $50 — that are specifically designed with this season in mind! The colors, fits, materials are perfectly aligned with your arctic attire desires. Read on for the style scoop!

Dresses

1. Polar vogue: Rocking this oversized cable knit sweater dress with black leather pants is all you need to turn any snowy street into a runway — originally $68, now $50!

2. Corporate cute: A tie belt and midi length make this a sophisticated and stylish dress, ideal for the office — just $46!

3. Mockneck it is: The elegant simplicity of a solid dress allows you to go OTT with jewelry and accessories, so have fun with it — just $46!

4. One-of-a-kind: You’re one of a kind, so your dress should be too! The fold-over turtleneck and twisted knit will give you the glam look you’re going for — originally $70, now $34!

5. Off-the-shoulder moment: For a short winter dress, this knit off-the-shoulder frock is a win— originally $46, now $43!

6. Ribbed is right: You’ll be the most trendy lady in the tundra! This V-neck sweater dress is also a transitional weather item for spring — just $44!

7. Wrapped up: Confession: We may be obsessed with the wrap style of this maxi dress. Batwing sleeves are the ice-ing (we had to!) on the cake — originally $53, now $47!

8. Ultra flattering: A body-contouring dress is exactly what you need to look and feel like the frosty fashionista you are — just $46!

9. Totally casual: Soft, cozy and chic — what more could you want? Wear this cute sweater dress to coffee with the girls — just $48!

10. Playing the long game: A square neck and lantern-sleeve design will make this seasonal staple your new favorite ‘fit — originally $50, now $40!

11. Extra colorful: Wear this short turtleneck dress with tall boots and it’s game over. There are 41 colors to choose from, so you’ll find your style — guaranteed — just $47!

Jumpsuits

12. All you need: It’s warm, it’s stunning, it’s everything you’ve ever wanted in a winter jumpsuit — $34!

13. Formal and fabulous: This belted jumpsuit will be your go-to for fancy occasions this winter. Flowy wide-leg pants leave plenty of room for heels — originally $67, now $34!

14. No sleeves, no problems: Worn with a jean jacket or a cropped puffer, you’ll be turning heads in this classy find — originally $40, now $28!

15. Practically PJs: It doesn’t get comfier than a terry fleece jumpsuit. You’ll be kept warm without getting too hot in this light material — $28!

16. Snow angel: You’ll hear bells ringing as you hit the streets in this stretchy off-the-shoulder jumpsuit — $37!

17. Button up and bundle up: The decorative buttons on this dress are everything! We adore the versatility of this outfit for any chilly season — $37!