There are fragrances, and then there are experiences. When you find the right scent for you, you’ll know it – and you’ll want to sniff it again and again and again. Oakcha’s scents are powerful in that many of them are inspired by popular perfumes out on the market, but the company’s originals are just as fantastic. One of the brand’s most exciting formulations is based on a best seller that everyone likely knows, but it transcends the original in so many meaningful ways. And you’ll want to get your hands on it as soon as humanly possible.

Oakcha’s Sinful perfume is $50, and it smells like the most gorgeous, juicy cherry ever. If you’ve ever been a fan of the tart fruit’s sweet and inviting smell, there’s no doubt you’ll be at home here, much like you might be with scents like Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry. The pair have a lot in common, but Oakcha’s Sinful is a much lighter, more powdery fruit scent that you’ll want on your person at all times.

It’s an expertly crafted fragrance that comes in a gorgeous red bottle, with notes of cherry, almond, vetiver, and sandalwood for a nice little extra. Expect top notes of cherry, cherry liquer, cherry syrup, rose, and jasmine as well. This parfum extrait formula is long-lasting, and you’ll be loving every minute it’s detectable on your clothing. It’s strong, but not overpowering. It just smells like a sweet summer, and one that you won’t soon forget.

This might be one of the most fun cherry-based scents we’ve smelled so far. It’s the perfect option for going out all summer long and for basking in the sun as the season wears on. Give it a try, and you might just be smelling yourself every time the wind blows. Don’t say we didn’t warn you about how addictive Sinful is!

