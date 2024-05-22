New court documents reveal that Ashlyn Harris isn’t the only one who filed to end her marriage. In a surprise twist in the public split, Ali Krieger secretly filed for divorce nearly three months after her fellow soccer star wife initiated the proceedings in another state.

According to court records obtained exclusively by Us Weekly, Krieger, 39, filed her own separate legal action in New Jersey on December 1, 2023, to end her four-year marriage, claiming Harris incorrectly filed in Florida.

In her docs, Krieger states the couple — who are parents to daughter Sloane, 3, and son Ocean, almost 2 — were married on December 28, 2019, during a civil ceremony in Miami and are residents of the Garden State.

Citing irreconcilable differences, the court paperwork states there is “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

Related: Soccer Stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger’s Relationship Timeline Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger went from teammates to spouses – to exes. The athletes got engaged in September 2018, eight years after they met while playing for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. Harris and Krieger waited to make their relationship — and engagement — public until March 2019. “When we first met, it […]

The newly retired soccer champion is asking the court to implement a “legal and residential custody arrangement and parenting time that protects the best interests of their two children.”

She’s also requesting the court divide their assets and liabilities equally — and that Harris pay her child support and legal fees.

Harris, 38, previously filed for divorce from Krieger in Seminole County, Florida, on September 19, 2023, and in documents obtained by Us, Harris described their marriage as “irretrievably broken.”

Harris also claims the exes, who were in a relationship for 13 years, “anticipate entering into a marital settlement agreement which will resolve all financial issues” and “anticipate signing a parenting plan which will resolve all child-related issues.”

Krieger’s attorney hasn’t responded to Us Weekly’s request for comment. Harris’ lawyer provided no comment.

In a January interview with Self magazine, Krieger confessed that she will “never forget that moment” when she first learned that Harris filed for divorce while she was training with her then-team, NJ/NY Gotham FC.

“I found out at training. I was on the field. And I came off the field, in the locker room, and I was obviously devastated,” Krieger shared. “My entire team came over for a dance party the night the news broke.”

She canceled a press conference set for that afternoon and headed home to process what had happened.

“Then my teammates just started walking through the door,” Krieger revealed. “All of them. At different times. Until 2 in the morning, we were there, just hanging out, dancing, putting music on YouTube. We were sitting in the playroom, in my kitchen; we were dancing and hanging out, and they were all bringing wine and flowers, and just … themselves.”

Related: Posh Spice! Perrie Edwards! Celebs Dating or Married to Soccer Players Champions of love! Victoria Beckham, Perrie Edwards and more celebrities have sparked romances with professional soccer athletes. The Spice Girls performer met now-husband David Beckham in 1997 after she attended a Manchester United game. He proposed less than one year later in January 1998, and the couple exchanged vows in July 1999. Their eldest son, […]

Following the divorce news, Harris came forward with a statement to explain that they hadn’t announced their breakup because “agents, representation and friends” allegedly advised them to keep quiet ahead of Krieger’s November 2023 retirement from soccer.

“Several weeks ago, a process that had been ongoing privately for some time became public. Ending a relationship after almost 13 years of friendship, teammate-ship, marriage and coparenting (many of them good years) is a decision that was not made lightly,” Harris wrote in a lengthy Instagram post one month after the divorce made headlines. “We agreed to center our children, continue therapy, separate and to move forward with our lives.”

Harris later denied cheating rumors after it was revealed that she started dating actress Sophia Bush. “Not all marriages last forever. Ours did not. For many reasons,” Harris wrote. “Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage. I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy.”

Bush and Harris went Instagram official with their relationship in April, but the athlete and the One Tree Hill alum have been dating since the fall of last year, shortly after the two filed for divorce from their respective spouses. Bush was previously married to Grant Hughes.