Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Split After Nearly 4 Years of Marriage

United States’ women’s national soccer team alums Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have split after nearly four years of marriage.

Harris, 37, filed for divorce from Krieger, 39, on September 19 in Florida, Us Weekly confirmed via the Seminole County Clerk. Us has reached out to Harris and Krieger’s representatives for comment.

The soccer players tied the knot in December 2019 and went on to adopt two children together: daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months. Harris and Krieger met while playing for the USWNT in 2010 and juggled the balance of being romantic partners and teammates throughout their relationship.

“The team comes first,” Harris told Allure during a joint interview with Krieger for the outlet’s August 2020 cover story. (At the time, the athletes were both playing for the Orlando Pride and the USWNT). “We actually don’t [often] stay in the same room [on the road]. If we are in the same room, we’re in separate beds because sleep is a huge part of our recovery. I think that’s the hardest part. We don’t get really good time together. We have to make time even though we see each other all the time. It’s tricky.”

Both Harris and Krieger have since announced their retirements from professional soccer. Harris made the announcement in November 2022 at the Player’s Ball in New York City while Krieger shared the career update during a March interview on CBS Mornings.

“This is the right time for me,” Krieger said of her decision at the time, noting that the 2023 NWSL season would be her last. “I’ve given so much to the game, and I’ve gotten a lot in return. But I feel it. My body also feels it.”

Krieger added that she was looking forward to having a schedule that allows her to wake up with her kids and put them to bed at night.

“[Those are] the times that we really cherish as moms,” she said.

In addition to opening up about mom life, Krieger shared glimpses into her and Harris’ love story via social media prior to their split.

“Everyday feels like an anniversary with you, babe! 🤓❤️ I love you!” she captioned a December 2022 Instagram photo of the pair. “Also, congrats on being so fun and loving that I wanna stay with you another year! 😜.”

The former couple went public with their relationship by announcing their engagement in March 2019 and were quickly hailed as an LGBTQ+ power couple.

“I always thought that if I were to come out and be my authentic self I would lose sponsorships and possibly lose my job,” Krieger said during a November 2022 appearance on the “Five Rings to Rule Them All” podcast. “Visibility is huge, and when we were younger we didn’t have this visibility we have now. And that’s why Ash and I are very strategic in how we show our life and live our life.”

Harris, meanwhile, said on the podcast that she “got to the point where I’d rather lose everything,” including her career, “than to continue living this lie.”