Hailey Bieber is seemingly loving her pregnancy glow.

Bieber, 27, uploaded a new maternity pic to her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 10, where she cradled her baby bump while standing on a balcony in a tropical destination. The photo appeared to have been taken the same day Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, renewed their wedding vows.

Hailey wore an off-the-shoulder lace Saint Laurent gown and a matching veil in both the new social media pic and for the special event. She captioned her Friday post with a heart-hands emoji next to a sparkle one.

Justin, 30, and Hailey, who got married in 2018, confirmed that they are expecting baby No. 1 on Thursday, May 9, by jointly uploading photos from their renewal ceremony to Instagram. In the snaps, the couple kissed for the camera while holding Hailey’s belly.

“They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the “excited” new parents. “It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments.”

According to the insider, Hailey and Justin had decided to renew their wedding vows ahead of their “new chapter together.”

“They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship,” the source added. “It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three.”

Justin and Hailey’s respective parents are also looking forward to the new addition.

“Love you guys ❤️ blessed beyond words🙏🏼 praise God 👶🏼let’s get ready to have some fun y’all🎉,” Stephen Baldwin, who shares daughters Hailey and Alaia with wife Kennya Baldwin, wrote via Instagram several hours later.

Justin’s mom, Patti Mallette, commented on Stephen’s post that they will “have the cutest grand-babies ever.” She later clarified that her use of the plural tense does not mean Hailey is pregnant with multiple babies.

“No not twins lol I wish,” Mallette wrote in a follow-up Instagram comment. “Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now 😂.”

Justin and Hailey had long known that they wanted to expand their family when the timing was right.

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” Hailey previously told The Sunday Times in May 2023. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”