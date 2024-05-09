Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is pregnant and expecting her and husband Justin Bieber‘s first baby.

Justin, 30, posted a series of photos and videos showing off Hailey’s baby bump on Thursday, May 9. He didn’t caption the images, but tagged his wife.

The first video was the duo sharing a kiss, while the second image in the Instagram carousel showed Hailey standing in a white lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress and cradling her growing stomach. It also appeared that the duo celebrated the news with a vow renewal, as they stood across from each other with who seemed to be a pastor in a separate image.

Prior to announcing her pregnancy, the model said she very much wanted to welcome a child with Justin. “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” Hailey told The Sunday Times in May 2023, adding that her life in the public eye would present an extra challenge. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Justin was fully supportive of Hailey and their timeline for getting pregnant. “Justin completely supports Hailey and couldn’t be more proud of her after she spoke out about the reasons she wants to wait before having children,” a source told Us later that month. “It’s something they’ve spoken about with each other plenty, but she’s been through a lot this year and he would never want to pressure her into anything she doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable moving forward with.”

The source added: “He knows they’ll have kids when the time is right, but it’s a huge decision and something they both need to be on the same page about. Justin will wait for Hailey as long as she needs.”

Hailey later told GQ Hype in fall 2023 that she wouldn’t rush to make an announcement when she gets pregnant. “When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know,” she warned.

The couple tied the knot twice, first exchanging vows at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before holding a second ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina the following year.

Justin proposed to Hailey during a Bahamas vacation in July 2018, one month after the on-again, off-again couple reconciled their relationship. They had previously dated between 2015 and 2017 after the Canada native split from ex Selena Gomez. (Hailey has since clarified that there was no overlap between the two relationships.)

Dwayne Johnson later encouraged the twosome to start a family after they became aunt and uncle to Iris the daughter of Hailey’s sister Alaia Baldwin and Andrew Aronow, in August 2020. (Hailey is the younger child of actor Stephen Baldwin and wife of 30-plus years Kennya. Stephen hails from the famous Baldwin family, and his brothers are fellow actors Alec, Billy and Danny Baldwin.)

“This image pretty much seals the deal,” Johnson commented on an Instagram slideshow of Justin and Hailey holding Iris. “Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021.”

While Justin and Hailey took their time in family planning, they continued to grow together as they faced a series of health issues. In March 2022, Hailey was hospitalized with a small blood clot in her brain. Nearly three months later, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome — which left half of his face paralyzed.

“I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer,” Hailey said of the couple’s respective health issues during a June 2022 interview on Good Morning America. “You’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other. There’s just something that really bonds you through these times.”

She added: “Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of … forces you to be upfront about what’s going on so that people understand what you’re going through. I actually think it opened up a lot of really important and amazing conversations.”

The two united amid their health issues and an insider revealed the two were closer than ever in February 2024. “There were growing pains in the beginning, but they’re in a good place now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Communication is key, and they’ve found that continuing therapy even when everything’s great is useful.”