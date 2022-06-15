Staying positive. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) opened up about her recent health struggles and how she’s supporting husband Justin Bieber amid his own.

The model, 25, described the pair’s challenging year during the Wednesday, June 15, episode of Good Morning America, less than one week after Justin, 28, revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. “I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer,” Hailey said. “You’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other. There’s just something that really bonds you through these times.”

Hailey also reflected on facing difficult moments in the public eye, noting that the couple want to remain transparent with their fans. “Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of … forces you to be upfront about what’s going on so that people understand what you’re going through,” she added. “I actually think it opened up a lot of really important and amazing conversations.”

Earlier this year, the Drop the Mic alum was hospitalized after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms.” She described the ordeal in an Instagram Story video in March, telling fans, “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

At the time, Hailey thanked the doctors and nurses who helped her through what she called “one of the scariest moments” of her life. She shared an update on Wednesday, describing her recovery process.

“I feel a lot better after that situation,” she said on GMA. “I feel good. You know, I had a procedure done to close this hole in my heart and I’m just giving my body the time to heal and recover.”

The “Peaches” performer, for his part, is also taking a step back from his busy career to focus on his health. Justin canceled a series of live shows due to his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling,” the Canadian singer wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 13, after sharing his diagnosis days prior. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. I’m reminded he knows all of me.”

He continued, “He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the mean time JESUS IS WITH ME.”

Despite postponing a few concerts, the “Yummy” artist is “fully committed” to getting back on the road, a source exclusively told Us. “Hailey has been an absolute rock,” the insider added. “She’s by his side for whatever he needs, as are his other close friends and family. … [He] has every faith this will resolve itself eventually, but of course it’s a stressful situation to be dealing with and a tough time for both of them right now.”

