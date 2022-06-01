Fashionable and in love! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have become known for their couple style, and while the supermodel’s fashion background may give the pair an unfair advantage — we can’t get enough of their coordinated wardrobe.

Since getting together in 2016, the star lovers have graced a plethora of red carpets, including the 2022 Grammy Awards. For music’s biggest night, the Superga ambassador looked sleek in a strapless, white Saint Laurent silk gown paired with dainty Tiffany & Co. jewels. The star opted for soft makeup and wore her hair in a low ponytail. Justin also kept it calm, sporting an oversized Balenciaga suit, which he paired with studded boots and a pink beanie.

The relaxed aesthetic is a signature look for the “Baby” crooner. He decided on an ultra-comfy ensemble for the screening of Justin Bieber, Our World in New York in September 2021. That night, Hailey went full glam in a sparkly, snakeskin mini dress, which featured shoulder pads and a thigh slit.

Though the Rhode Beauty founder likes to step out in eye-catching pieces, she isn’t opposed to dressing down with her beau. The lovebirds are often spotted running errands in Los Angeles, with Justin in sweats and Hailey in biker shorts and slides. The Grammy Award-winner has made coziness a lifestyle, launching Drew House — a brand that offers t-shirts, hoodies, slippers and more — in 2019.

Still, Justin has been photographed in more refined attire. For the 2021 Met Gala, which was hosted in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple arrived on the famous steps in all-black looks. The singer wore a tailored suit jacket with wide-leg pants as well as a Drew House briefcase. The Drop the Mic alum went classic in a black gown with a plunging neckline by Saint Laurent. “I’m inspired by the Grace Kellys of the world,” Hailey said at the event in Vogue’s livestream.

The couple got married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse and held a second, more traditional ceremony with friends and family in South Carolina a year later. Two years before saying “I do” privately, the “One Less Lonely Girl” crooner predicted that he might have found The One.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged,” he told GQ in the magazine’s March 2016 cover story. “It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. … I just don’t want to hurt her.”

The pair separated as Justin rekindled his on-off relationship with Selena Gomez in late 2017, but they found their way back to each other in June 2018 during a cozy vacation in Miami. One month later, the pop star confirmed that he and the model were engaged.

Keep scrolling to see more style moments from Justin and Hailey.