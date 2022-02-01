Pretty soon you’re going to be able to get your hands on Hailey Bieber’s (neé Baldwin) “glazed donut” glow. The best part? It’s not going to break the bank.

In a Tuesday, February 1, interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 25-year-old model revealed that her skincare line, Rhode, is going to have a reasonable price point.

“I know what I want to give to the people,” the Yves Saint Laurent ambassador told the outlet. “The whole ethos of my brand is access to really good quality products that are really affordable. I just don’t see what a $200 cream has to be the answer to good skin.”

While Bieber didn’t divulge what products are in the line or an official launch date, she did confirm that she’s had a hand in just about every aspect of the brand, which has already accumulated more than 63.9 million followers on Instagram despite having zero posts.

“My role in the brand is the Creative of Everything, putting together the packaging and the colors and the aesthetic,” she explained. Given what we know right now, the brand appears to have a light gray and white colorway.

So, when can fans expect the glow-giving products to hit shelves? Well it’s all a bit up in the air, but you can bank on the brand launching at some point this year.

After a fan questioned when the line would be released in the comments section of one of the Superga ambassador’s YouTube videos, she responded: “OK, I’m not going to be shady about it. Rhode has been in the works for a very long time and it is getting so close. It is coming in 2022 and I am very excited.”

Fast forward to January 2022 and she dropped another clue via her Instagram account. “Glazed 🍩🍩 skin all 2022. Tell a friend,” she captioned a picture of her insanely dewy skin.

Fans quickly stormed the comments section, pointing out that the model has some of the best skin, well, ever. “Oh my glow,” influencer Nam Vo wrote, while Alaia Baldwin said, “‘Donut glazing in session can’t talk right now. Call you back.’”

Bieber’s former stylist, Maeve Riley, wrote, “They don’t even know what they in for sis!!! LFG!!!”

To see more pice of Bieber’s glowing skin — along with the graphic makeup and fabulous fashion she rocked for her photo shoot with WSJ. Magazine — keep scrolling.