Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking to put together an effective anti-aging routine, one of the most important steps is going to be your eye cream. The skin around the eyes is delicate and thin compared to the skin on the rest of the face, and so your eye area can often seem to age more quickly. And how about when you add on dark circles and puffiness? Fun stuff, right?

When it comes to eye treatments, we definitely like to make sure we’re going for quality purchases. That’s why we like to see what celebrities with glowing skin are using. If it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for us. Imagine how thrilled we were when Hailey Bieber uploaded a “Getting Ready for Bed” skincare video to her official YouTube channel!

Get the bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream at Ulta!

No matter how exhausted she is, Bieber says she always takes her makeup off and does a full skincare routine at the end of the day, and it clearly pays off. She revealed that the last step in her routine (apart from lip balm) is her bareMinerals eye cream. “Can’t forget about an eye cream,” she said in the video. “I’m usually really, really diligent about eye cream because the eyes are a really, really sensitive area,” she explained while expertly dabbing on the cream with her ring finger. “And I am trying to prevent getting crow’s feet, so I really try not to ever skip it.”

What we really loved was that Bieber took her eye cream one step further than most of us might. “I put eye cream on my lids too because those get saggy as you age,” she said, demonstrating for her fans. Now that’s a skincare secret that could make all the difference in our own routine. Make sure you’re using a cream like this one, however, that’s safe for the eyelids!

Get the bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream at Ulta!

This vegan, cruelty-free eye cream has nearly 500 reviews on Ulta with 93% of shoppers saying they would recommend it to a friend. One thing that makes it unique is that it uses Phyto-Retinol, which is a plant-based alternative ingredient that may be just as effective as retinol without the dryness or irritation. It’s also packed with protein peptides and hyaluronic acid for hydration and natural collagen production, which may result in smooth, youthful, supple skin!

This eye cream targets fine lines and wrinkles, puffiness and crow’s feet all at once, and if you’re breakout prone, not to worry, because it’s non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested. It’s also a clean beauty product, so it’s free of parabens, formaldehydes, synthetic fragrance, gluten and more. Another thing we obviously love is that this eye cream is under $50, while other celeb favorites can cost hundreds of dollars for the same amount of product. Supermodel smize, here we come!

Get the bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream at Ulta!

Looking for more? Shop all eye treatments at Ulta here and explore all skincare products here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!