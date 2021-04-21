Listen up ladies and gents! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) just spilled her entire nighttime skincare routine — and take it from Us — it’s filled with great tips for glow-getters everywhere.

The 24-year-old model, who launched her Youtube channel in March 2021, has admittedly sensitive skin and a few pimples here and there, so her entire routine is focused on gentle cleansing, intense hydration and achieving an enviably dewy complexion.

In the 5-minute clip, which was produced by OBB Pictures, Baldwin shares that she’s picked up a new skincare habit during quarantine: oil cleansing.

“I’m going to start with an oil cleanser because I have a lot of makeup on and I don’t use makeup wipes … It’s honestly made the biggest difference in my skin,” she says in the April 21 video, reaching for the MARA Beauty Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil.

While oil cleansing is a great alternative to makeup wipes (it doesn’t strip or pull on the skin!), it’s important to do a double cleanse. As such, Baldwin, who is married to Justin Bieber, reaches for the HoliFrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash.

Then, when her face is still “a little damp,” she applies the Biba Los Angeles Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum. “I think it’s one of the best things you can put on your skin,” the star says as she pats the hydrating serum into her face.

Next up? The Biba Los Angeles Cream Barrier and the Furtuna Skin Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil, both of which help her achieve her ultimate #skingoal: looking like a glazed donut!

“My standard when I go to bed at night is that if I’m not getting into bed looking like a glazed donut, then I’m not doing the right thing,” the Bare Minerals ambassador emphasizes. “Find yourself a moisturizer that helps you look like a glazed donut at the end of the day.”

Once Baldwin has effectively achieved her status as a shiny dessert, she moves onto acne treatments. Because yes, even she gets pimples.

“I really, really love the little Starface pimple stickers. They totally help heal a pimple way faster, so if I’m breaking out I will always sleep with one of these on,” she says, noting that her acne flares up when she’s trying new foundations and concealers for work.

Fast forward through some eye cream (she uses one from Bare Minerals) and Baldwin whips out the most affordable product in her entire routine, Aquaphor! “I think it’s the best lip balm,” she says of the $8 product.