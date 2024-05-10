Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) only has one bun in the oven, according to Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette.

Mallette, 49, sparked confusion online after taking to the comments section of Stephen Baldwin’s Instagram post celebrating the couple’s pregnancy news on Thursday, May 9. “Congratulations Grandpa!” she wrote. “WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!”

When some fans assumed Mallette’s comment indicated that more than one Bieber baby is on the way, she quickly cleared the air.

“No not twins lol I wish,” she wrote. “Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now 😂.”

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline Sorry, Beliebers — there’s only one girl Justin Bieber has eyes for! After facing plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, the heartthrob finally sealed the deal with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and the pair have been going strong ever since. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City […]

Stephen’s post featured a Bible verse written over a black-and-white photo of Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30. “Love you guys ❤️ blessed beyond words🙏🏼 praise God 👶🏼let’s get ready to have some fun y’all🎉,” Stephen, 57, captioned the sweet pic.

Mallette previously shared her excitement for her son and daughter-in-law in an Instagram video, gushing, “So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y’all. Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness! Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

In the post’s caption, Mallette wrote, “BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!!🎉🙌CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!”

Justin and Hailey, who have been married since 2018, announced via Instagram on Thursday that they are expanding their family. The twosome shared photos and videos of Hailey showing off her baby bump while renewing their vows in Hawaii.

For their big day, Hailey sported a stunning white off-the-shoulder dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello with long sleeves. She completed the look with a matching white lace veil, black sunglasses and a gold watch. Justin, for his part, wore a fuzzy coat, white T-shirt, black pants and a backward baseball cap to commemorate the occasion.

Several of the couple’s celebrity friends sent well-wishes via social media, including Kendall Jenner. “Ahhh here come the tears again,” she commented on the duo’s announcement post, while Ayesha Curry commented, “Yay yay yay!!!!!! Congratulations.”

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Quotes About Having Kids Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had long imagined starting a family before Hailey’s 2024 pregnancy announcement. The pair started dating in 2015, tying the knot three years later. A source later told Us Weekly that Justin and Hailey were planning to have kids “when the time is right.” “Justin has always put family first and […]

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday that Hailey and Justin “couldn’t be more excited” about their latest relationship milestone, adding, “They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family.”

Hailey’s pregnancy “feels like the light at the end of the tunnel” after the couple’s recent “hard times,” the insider told Us. “It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments.”

Per the source, “They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together. They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three.”