Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, is going to be a grandmother — and she’s absolutely ecstatic about it.

Mallette, 49, shared a gushing video via Instagram on Thursday, May 9, revealing she has been eager to share that her daughter-in-law, Hailey Bieber, is pregnant with her first child.

“So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with ya’ll,” Mallette said. “Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness! Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

Her elation was also evident in the clip’s caption, which read, “BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!! CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber!! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!”

The post comes after Justin, 30, shared a video and a string of photos via Instagram earlier on Thursday to reveal Hailey’s baby bump. He didn’t caption the post but tagged his wife, 27, who is “just over six months pregnant,” a rep for Hailey told People.

The video appeared to show the duo renewing their vows as they stood across from one another and kissed in a field. The second image in the Instagram carousel showed Hailey cradling her growing bump in a white lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown as her husband snapped photos of her.

Hailey, for her part, reposted the video and a selection of the images Justin had shared.

The model has spoken out about her desire to expand her family with Justin. “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” Hailey told The Sunday Times in May 2023. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Hailey and Justin’s baby news is sure to bring Mallette further into her son’s life after she and Justin have spent three decades flipping between closeness and estrangement.

Mallette, who raised Justin primarily on her own in Toronto, Canada after the singer was born in March 1994, spoke previously of the struggles she experienced while caring for him.

“As a single mother [I sometimes said], ‘I have no idea how I’m going to feed Justin,’” Mallette told Canadian Christian talk show 100 Huntley Street in 2008.

Hailey, meanwhile, has built a healthy relationship with her mother-in-law, posting a birthday tribute to Mallette via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 3. “Happy birthday to my beautiful Mama in law,” she captioned the post. “Having another amazing Mom is all anyone could ask for.”