Justin Bieber has had periods of closeness — and times of estrangement — with his mom, Pattie Mallette, and dad, Jeremy Bieber.

The “Yummy” singer was born in March 1994 in Toronto, Canada, where he was primarily raised by Mallette — then a teen mom who struggled financially.

“As a single mother [I sometimes said], ‘I have no idea how I’m going to feed Justin,’” Mallette told Canadian Christian talk show 100 Huntley Street in 2008.

While the “Baby” artist has insisted that his dad was in his life as a child, Justin told Billboard in 2015 that Jeremy “left for like a year when I was about 4, went to British Columbia, came back on Father’s Day,” Justin added: “I remember my mom said, ‘If you’re going to be here, you have to be here.’”

After skyrocketing to fame in 2009, Justin’s relationship with his parents waxed and waned in the spotlight, with the singer admitting to Billboard in 2015 that after years of headline-making behavior, he “never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was.”

‘90s

Both Mallette and Justin have been honest about their struggles during his childhood. Mallette even wrote a book about her journey as a single teen mom, called Nowhere But Up: The Story of Justin Bieber’s Mom.

“I grew up with not a lot of money,” Justin later told The New York Times. “We never owned a house.”

2000s

As Justin honed his talent for music — as well as a variety of sports — he earned enough money busking on the streets of Stratford, Ontario, to take Mallette, who always supported his interests, to Disney World.

“Growing up, I actually used to busk on the street. I’d play my guitar, sing, and people would throw money in the case,” Justin told Interview magazine in 2015. ”That was really fun, and I actually got enough money to bring my mom to Florida to go to Disney World, because I always wanted to go but we never had enough money.”

As Justin began his music career on YouTube as a young teen, Mallette was with him every step of the way — from being discovered by Scooter Braun to touring with him in the early days of his career.

2009 to 2018

As Justin skyrocketed to fame in 2009 after being discovered on YouTube, his family also grew as well. Jeremy welcomed son Jaxon in November of that year, followed by daughter Jazmyn in 2013. He shares both of his younger children with ex-wife Erin Wagner. (After Jeremy married Chelsey Rebelo in February 2018, her daughter, Allie, became Justin’s stepsister. The couple later welcomed Justin’s third half-sibling, Bay, in September 2018.)

Justin has often shared his close bond with his siblings throughout the years, frequently posting sweet photos with them on social media and even taking Jaxon as his date to the Grammys in 2016.

2015 to 2016

In 2015, Justin he explained to Billboard the reason for his estrangement from Mallette:

“I was distant because I was ashamed,” he explained. “We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust. She’s living in Hawaii now, so it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her.”

In a February 2016 interview with GQ, Justin revealed that he was, at the time, “a lot closer to my dad than I am to my mom.”

August 2016

After nude photos of Justin leaked online, Jeremy seemingly bragged about his eldest son’s penis size on social media.

“My boy,” Jeremy wrote via Twitter alongside a cactus emoji. He also shared a photo of Toronto’s famously tall CN tower and tagged Justin in the picture. His social media posts were quickly deleted.

2017

Justin expressed his gratitude for his dad via Instagram.

“I love continuing to get to know my father. I love working through hard things to get to the good things,” the “Let Me Love You” singer penned at the time. “Relationships are worth fighting for especially with family!! Love you forever and always daddy!”

February 2018

Justin’s then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, jetted to Jamaica to celebrate his dad’s wedding to Rebelo.

“They were having a great time, it was very relaxed,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “The guests along with Justin and Selena enjoyed the entire day. They were very sweet, very affectionate.”

September 2019

After Justin and Gomez split for good in June 2018, the “Love Yourself” singer wasted no time in getting back together with Hailey Bieber, whom he also dated on and off for years. The two tied the knot that September, and later celebrated with a blowout bash in September 2019, which was attended by both Mallette and Jeremy.

“What a whirlwind. So proud,” Mallette gushed over Justin and Hailey’s marriage via social media. “Happy ever after baby.”

June 2023

Jeremy came under fire after sharing a series of tweets during Pride Month that many found deeply offensive.

“Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence,” he tweeted (and deleted) at the time, alongside a Pride flag.

In response to the backlash, Jeremy apologized in a follow-up tweet.

“Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive?” he asked. “My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.”