One big happy family! Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, is thrilled to have Hailey Baldwin as her daughter-in-law.

Mallette, 43, posted a selfie on Instagram on Tuesday, January 15, that showed the model, 22, giving her a kiss on the cheek. “What a gift!” the Canadian native captioned the photo, adding the heart eye emoji.

Baldwin, who secretly married Bieber, 24, in September 2018, expressed her affection for the Nowhere But Up author in the comments section of the post. “Love you,” she wrote simply.

The “Sorry” singer grew up primarily with his mom, who had him with ex Jeremy Bieber when she was 17 years old. The pair were extremely close at the start of the musician’s career, but Bieber admitted in November 2015 that their relationship had been “pretty non-existing” for quite some time.

“I was distant because I was ashamed,” he said at the time. “I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust. She’s living in Hawaii now, so it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her.”

Justin and Mallette proved that their relationship was back on track when they went on vacation together in the Maldives in January 2018. “I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming,” Mallette captioned a pic of herself and her son enjoying the ocean.

The “No Brainer” crooner proposed to the Drop the Mic Host in the Bahamas in July 2018, a month after Us Weekly confirmed that they were hooking up again. Shortly after their engagement, Mallette tweeted a telling Bible verse: “Love does not traffic in shame and disrespect, nor selfishly seek its own honor. Love is not easily irritated or quick to take offense. Love joyfully celebrates honesty and finds no delight in what is wrong.”

When Baldwin turned 22 in November, the To Write Love on Her Arms producer expressed a similar message of gratitude and admiration. She wrote on Twitter, “I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!”

