A mother’s love! Justin Bieber‘s mom, Pattie Mallette, shared an adorable photo of the pair and expressed how proud she is of him in an Instagram post on Thursday, January 18.

The mom and son duo are on vacation together in the Maldives. “I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming,” she captioned the sweet photo of them on a boat.

“None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good ‘fruit’ you bear,” Mallette, 41, continued. “I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom”

She added: “Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?”

Mallette has been sharing photos of her crystal clear ocean views all week. “Thank You Lord for peace that surpasses all understanding and grace that redeems it all,” she captioned an Instagram snap on Tuesday.

The “Cold Water” singer also shared a smiling Instagram photo of himself hugging a palm tree on Wednesday, January 17, writing: “Now I know what Love is.”

Bieber has been open about his sometimes strained relationship with his mom, who had him at age 17 with ex Jeremy Bieber. “I’m a lot closer to my dad than I am to my mom,” the Grammy winner told GQ in February 2016.

One year earlier, the singer told Billboard that his connection with Mallette had been “pretty non-existing” for some time. “I was distant because I was ashamed,” Bieber said at the time. “I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust. She’s living in Hawaii now, so it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her.”

Bieber recently expressed his love and admiration for his mom with an Instagram photo of them together. “Love you mom!! So proud of you and your heart for people.. you inspire me to be better,” he captioned the photo in December 2017.

