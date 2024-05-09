Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Justin Bieber shocked the world — and several of their celebrity friends — when they announced they are expecting their first child.
On Thursday, May 9, Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, took to social media to share a series of photos and videos showing off Hailey’s baby bump and revealed that they had celebrated the happy news with a vow renewal, as they were seen standing across from each other with a pastor in one image.
The duo have previously shared their desire to start a family. In May 2023, Hailey shared that she “want[s] kids so bad” but is “scared.”
“It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” she explained to The Sunday Times. “We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”
Keep scrolling to see how stars reacted to Hailey and Justin’s pregnancy announcement:
Kendall Jenner
“Ahhh here come the tears again,” Jenner commented.
Daniel Caesar
The “Best Part” singer left three heart emojis on Hailey’s post.
Odell Beckham Jr.
“We was waiitinnnnn family!!!” Beckham Jr. shared.
Donatella Versace
“I am soooooo happy for you both!! Congratulations!!!” Versace wrote below Hailey’s post.
Ayesha Curry
“Yay yay yay!!!!!! Congratulations,” Curry wrote in the comments section.
Malika Haqq
“Beautiful!!! Congratulations,” replied Haqq.
Justine Skye
“I LOVE YOU GUYSSSSSS,” the singer wrote.
Deal of the Day42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal
Harry Hudson
“AHHH YESSS I love yall so much. You’re literally gonna be the greatest papa ever. So excited for this new chapter,” Hudson shared.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie shared her love for the couple by leaving several white heart emojis.
Stassie Karanikolaou
“LOVE YOU,” the model shared.