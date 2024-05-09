Leave it to Hailey Bieber to announce her pregnancy in the most chic way.
Hailey, 27, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 9, to share that she and husband Justin Bieber renewed their vows and are expecting their first baby together. She looked as elegant as ever in a white Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, a fitted top, long sleeves and a floor-length lacy skirt. Hailey teamed her look with a hooded veil, black sunglasses and a gold watch.
In the carousel of photos, Justin, 30, was seen rocking a fuzzy coat, a backwards hat, a white T-shirt and black trousers. The duo renewed their vows in a grassy field in Hawaii.
Celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the couple in the comments section.
“I love you guys!!!! Ahhhhhhhh,” Kylie Jenner wrote, as Madison Beer reiterated, “love you both so much 🤍.” Alix Earle added, “Omggggg Congratulations 🥹🫶🏼.”
Hailey’s lacy YSL gown reminded Us of her 2019 wedding dress designed by Virgil Abloh for Off-White. (The Biebers wed in 2018 and celebrated their nuptials the following year.) Her lace gown featured long flowy sleeves, a fitted skirt and a dainty train. She completed her look with a long veil that read “Till Death Do Us Part.”
Deal of the Day42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal
Justin, for his part looked handsome in a black and white tuxedo.
Over the years, both Hailey and Justin have been open about wanting to expand their brood someday.
“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she told The Sunday Times in May 2023. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” she said, referencing her life in the public eye. “We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”