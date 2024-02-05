Hilary Duff, Suki Waterhouse and more celebrities have been documenting their pregnancy milestones in 2024.

Duff announced in December 2023 that she is expecting her third child with husband Matthew Koma. The couple share daughters Banks and Mae and Duff is the mother of son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

That same month, Duff said she was thrilled to have her pregnancy news out in the open, writing via Instagram, “Been trying to hide this thing for a minute.” Koma also celebrated the news by sharing photos of their family and tagging the location as the “Vasectomy Clinic.”

Waterhouse, meanwhile, confirmed her pregnancy in November 2023 while performing on stage at a music festival. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she hinted while gesturing at her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

The singer is welcoming her child with Robert Pattinson after six years of dating. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023 that the pair’s relationship has only gotten stronger during Waterhouse’s pregnancy.

“[He is] nervous about becoming a dad.[He has] been loving taking care of Suki,” the insider shared. “They moved in together earlier this year and decided it was finally the right time to expand their family. Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news.”

Keep scrolling to see pregnant stars’ baby bump progress in 2024: