Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse‘s relationship has only gotten stronger during her pregnancy.

“[He is] nervous about becoming a dad,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about the couple, who are currently expecting their first child. “[He has] been loving taking care of Suki.”

Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse’s exciting news has brought their loved ones together, as well. “It’s a really special time for their entire [extended] family, especially celebrating such a magical moment with the holiday season,” a second insider noted.

The singer, 31, confirmed her pregnancy in November while performing on stage at a music festival. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she hinted while gesturing at her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Earlier this month, Waterhouse poked fun at her pregnancy cravings while traveling for the British Fashion Awards.

“Me: no i haven’t really been having cravings 🤷‍♀️,” she captioned a fan video posted on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, Waterhouse was shocked to find out her hotel ran out of dumplings after she ate “like 48″ of them.

Days later, Waterhouse and Pattinson were spotted together for the first time following her pregnancy announcement when they attended the Poor Things premiere in New York City with Taylor Swift. Pattinson remained by Waterhouse’s side as they enjoyed the movie before making their way to an afterparty.

The pair started dating in 2018 after meeting through mutual friends. Pattinson later discussed his desire to keep details about their romance as private as possible.

“Do I have to [talk about her]? If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he said during a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times. “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Waterhouse, meanwhile, has been more forthcoming about their long-lasting connection, telling the outlet in February, “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years. I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

The Daisy Jones & the Six star gushed about how she couldn’t wait to have children someday, adding, “I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen.”

As Waterhouse and Pattinson prepare for parenthood, a third source told Us about the big steps the pair have taken.

“They moved in together earlier this year and decided it was finally the right time to expand their family,” an insider shared earlier this month. “Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news.”

As Waterhouse and Pattinson prepare for parenthood, a third source told Us about the big steps the pair have taken.