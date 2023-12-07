Suki Waterhouse and boyfriend Robert Pattinson made their first appearance together since announcing her pregnancy — and hung out with Taylor Swift.

Waterhouse, 31, and Pattinson, 37, were seen leaving the Poor Things premiere with Swift, 33, on Wednesday, December 6, in New York City before making their way to an afterparty. For the occasion, Waterhouse paired a sheer white top that cascaded to the floor with satin pants from Dissh, a leather jacket and a knit scarf.

Her boyfriend, meanwhile, kept it casual in a black baseball cap, a red-and-white plaid shirt, a dark coat and matching pants.

Waterhouse confirmed pregnancy rumors last month while performing in Mexico City on November 19. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she told fans while gesturing to her baby bump, which was highly visible in a fitted mini dress. “I’m not sure if it’s working.” The crowd responded with enthusiastic cheers after her announcement.

Related: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Relationship Timeline Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating on and off since July 2018, but it’s mostly been under the radar — or, perhaps, more accurately, right under our noses. The British pair are tight-lipped about their private life together and, according to Pattinson, that’s by choice. “If you let people in, it devalues what […]

Days later, a source exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about Waterhouse’s pregnancy.

“[Suki and Robert] moved in together earlier this year and decided it was finally the right time to expand their family,” the insider said, adding that the duo “really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news.”

The source noted that “Suki and Rob couldn’t be more thrilled and they feel beyond blessed.”

The couple started dating in 2018 after meeting through mutual friends.

Swift and Waterhouse, meanwhile, have known each other for more than seven years. They were first spotted together in 2016 while attending a Kings of Leon concert.

Swift later opened up about their friendship during an August interview with Ssense.

“When we hang out, I often come away wondering how someone can be simultaneously spontaneous and free — and also preternaturally wise,” Swift said at the time. “She is the wildest person I know who I would also trust to keep any secret.”

She continued, “You’ll be stressed about something trivial, she’ll just look at you, cigarette in hand, and say, ‘Babe, you know none of this actually matters.’ And she’ll be exactly right.”

Related: Taylor Swift’s Inner Circle: All of Her Famous BFFs Taylor Swift is quite popular! Take a look at some of the star's celebrity best friends -- including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Lily Aldridge, and more

As for Waterhouse’s music, Swift can’t get enough.

“Suki has always seemed like she stepped out of a time machine,” she gushed. “Her music is so raw and hopelessly romantic because that’s how she moves through the world.”

After Swift’s interview debuted online, Waterhouse praised her friend’s words in a tweet. “Imagine me this morning reading this article 🥹 i love this woman sm 💕,” she wrote at the time.