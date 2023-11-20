Suki Waterhouse is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

Waterhouse, 31, confirmed pregnancy rumors while on stage at Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City on Sunday, November 19. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said while gesturing at her baby bump, per social media footage. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

The short, sparkly dress hugged her growing stomach, highlighting her pregnancy. Her baby bump previously sparked pregnancy speculation while out and about with Pattinson, 37.

Us Weekly confirmed the pair’s relationship in August 2018, with a source exclusively telling us that the two had been “dating for months.” The Twilight star and the model had “known each other and been around each other for a long time,” the insider added.

In April 2019, Pattinson made his first public comments about his relationship with Waterhouse, expressing his desire to keep their romance as private as possible. “Do I have to [talk about her]?” he reluctantly said in an interview with The Sunday Times, adding that he prefers to keep his love life out of the spotlight because “if you let people in, it devalues what love is.”

He continued: “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Though the twosome sparked engagement rumors in January 2020 when Waterhouse was spotted with a gold ring on her left hand. However, neither star confirmed or denied their relationship status.

In May 2020, Pattinson seemingly discussed his romance with Waterhouse in an interview with GQ. He mentioned that he was staying “with his girlfriend” in an apartment that “the Batman folks rented for him” during a pause in production.

Although the two have opted to keep their relationship relatively private, Pattinson gave fans a peek into their union in February 2022 when sharing that Waterhouse cried while watching him in The Batman.

“It was really [Waterhouse’s] reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” the Devil All the Time actor shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!’”

In December 2022, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt.

Prior to his romance with Waterhouse, Pattinson was involved in several high-profile relationships. He famously dated FKA Twigs from 2014 to 2017, as well as his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart from 2009 to 2013.

Waterhouse, for her part, dated Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015 and Diego Luna from 2016 to 2017. She has also been linked to James Marsden, Nat Wolff and Miles Kane.