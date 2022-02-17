Moved to tears! Robert Pattinson revealed girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s sweet response to seeing him on the big screen in The Batman for the first time.

”It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” the actor, 35, recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 16. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”

After some prodding by the late-night host, the Twilight star joked that the 30-year-old model’s positive response didn’t end there.

“And then after the movie [was over], was she just all over you?” Kimmel asked. “Super sexed up from Batman?”

“I mean …,” Pattinson replied, blushing and laughing. “Yeah!”

As for the star’s own reaction to his performance in The Batman, the Harry Potter alum told the comedian that he was “absolutely terrified” to see himself as the iconic superhero, confessing, “I haven’t been this scared to release a movie in such a long time.” In fact, the British actor joked that in order to have a positive response to watching his “own stuff,” he has to consume “enormous amount of sugar and caffeine” and do a solid workout beforehand so that he can have “the perfect balance of serotonin.”

To help him prepare for the role (and the fight sequences), Pattinson revealed that he wanted to see how an actual bat attacks too.

“There was this one video on Planet Earth of the technique of a vampire bat with a chicken in a cage,” the Remember Me lead recalled. “And how it fights the chicken was it flaps around the cage for like an hour … until the chicken has been scared for so long it falls asleep.”

As for how the animal eventually charges? “The bat sneaks into the cage — and then bites [the chicken] on its anus,” the Water for Elephants star laughed. (Considering Waterhouse is a “brown belt in karate,” she told Us Weekly in May 2021, perhaps she gave her boyfriend some more helpful pointers.)

Pattinson and Waterhouse — who have been on and off since July 2018 — are known for keeping their relationship as private as possible. But the moments they do show in public are significant. In June 2019, a source told Us that the runway star FaceTimed her beau right before the Moschino 2020 Resort Womenswear/Spring Menswear Runway Show.

The pair “seemed very happy and in love” while video-chatting, the insider revealed at the time, adding that the A-list partners “both seem very into each other.”

Prior to dating each other, Pattinson famously dated his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart for years, followed by a serious relationship with FKA Twigs, which ended in 2017. For her part, Waterhouse has also been in a string of high-profile relationships, including with Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015 and Diego Luna from 2016 to 2017.

The Batman hits theaters March 4.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!