Suki Waterhouse: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Since bursting out onto the scene over a decade ago, Suki Waterhouse has made a name for herself by modeling, gracing the covers of several magazines and starring in many critically acclaimed movies. But after all these years, there’s still so much you might not know about her!

The Brit, 29, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly with 25 fun facts about herself — including her new love for decorating and how she likes to spend her free time. Read on to learn more about Waterhouse.

1. My first pet was a lizard named Lizzy, who escaped and returned eight months later.

2. I have an ongoing issue where I unknowingly wear my clothes inside out or backward.

3. I have one favorite cap that I lose and find about three times a month.

4. I have curly toes. I’ve been told [they’ll] cause a lot of problems for me one day.

5. I have a signed and framed photo of Julia Roberts on my wall that I bought off eBay.

6. Egon Schiele and Cy Twombly are my favorite [artists].

7. I [enjoy] matching my candles to my cushions.

8. The first instrument I ever played was the trombone. I picked it because it would make my dog pee on demand and I thought that was funny.

9. One of my favorite books is Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Life by Marshall B. Rosenberg. It taught me a lot about how to communicate effectively.

10. I love giving my friends lengthy, very professional facials.

11. Whenever I get a balloon, I like to write a life-affirming message on it, and then watch it fly away and imagine how cool it would be to find it.

12. I met a monk in Bhutan on a hiking trip and we’ve stayed close friends. He sends me words of wisdom and I send him cooking TikTok [videos].

13. I think I might be ready to get a dog.

14. I love nerding out over vocal plug-ins when I’m making music.

15. I’m the oldest of four siblings. We are all so close and I’m really protective of them.

16. I used to have a serious honey addiction. I would carry a squirt bottle in my purse.

17. I once [joked] that I wash my hair with Coca-Cola and I got fired … from my job as a haircare ambassador.

18. I can’t help but love manspreading.

19. I can talk to a 5-year-old all evening. I find it just as engrossing as talking to an adult.

20. I’ve booked my driving test. I’ve had a total of three lessons.

21. I’ve got a lot of film cameras. One of my favorite things is getting film developed.

22. [In] the last year, I have never blended so much parsley in my life.

23. I love [singers] Aimee Mann, Fiona Apple and Alanis Morissette.

24. I can’t stop buying chairs.

25. I’m a brown belt in karate.

