Robert Pattinson’s Dating History: Kristen Stewart, FKA Twigs and More

From Twilight to Twigs! Robert Pattinson rose to stardom as a brooding romantic lead — and his love life off screen is anything but predictable.

Following his turn as Cedric Diggory in the fourth and fifth Harry Potter films, the British actor nabbed his biggest role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. The first of the vampire drama flicks debuted in 2008, and one year later, Pattinson was linked to costar Kristen Stewart. After nearly four years of dating, the duo called it quits after the Personal Shopper star sparked cheating rumors with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

“It was incredibly painful. … Relationships — you just never f—king know,” Stewart told The Daily Beast of her public breakup in September 2015.

The Happiest Season actress continued, “If you’ve been hurt — you know when you’ve broken up with someone and you look at someone walking down the street holding hands and think, ‘Ugh, give it a f—kin’ year. Let me know how you feel in a year.’”

Four years later, Stewart reflected on the highs and lows of dating in the spotlight. “When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” she told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in September 2019. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.’”

After his relationship with the Charlie’s Angels star fizzled out, Pattinson pursued a romance with British musician FKA Twigs (born Tahliah Barnett). The pair got engaged in April 2015 after six months of dating, but two years later, they called it quits.

“When you’re with somebody, your lives become very entwined, with like, your friends and family, your routine. And then the unmeshing is, like, you have to really find out — well, I had to really find out who I was,” the “Two Weeks” singer told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 in November 2019. “I’ve always known who I am, but it’s just kind of discovering who I was in adult crisis.”

Though both of his most high-profile relationships ended in heartbreak, the Lighthouse actor told the Sunday Times in April 2019 that he’s still on good terms with both Stewart and Twigs — and revealed why he tends to keep his love life on the down-low. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2018 that Pattinson had moved on with Suki Waterhouse, but the twosome’s romance has been relatively private.

“If you put up a wall it ends up better,” the Batman star told the outlet at the time. “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Pattinson’s famous — or rumored — flings: