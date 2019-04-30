Robert Pattinson has had a string of high-profile relationships, and the notoriously private Twilight star briefly opened up about where he stands when it comes to communication with his exes Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs during an interview published on Tuesday, April 30.

“Yes, yes,” Pattinson, 32, simply responded during an interview with The Sunday Times when asked if he remains on good terms with Stewart, 29, and the 31-year-old U.K. born singer. However, when it came to talk of his newest romance with model Suki Waterhouse, the High Life actor played coy and explained why he isn’t keen on sharing information about his personal life.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude,” Pattinson told the outlet. “If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Pattinson and Stewart met in 2008 on the set of the first Twilight film and dated from 2009 to 2013. He would go on to get engaged to Twigs in April 2015 after six months of dating. They later split in 2017.

More recently, Us Weekly confirmed in August 2018 that Pattinson and Waterhouse, 27, “have been dating for months” after they were spotted packing on the PDA in London days prior. The insider revealed at the time that the pair had “known each other and been around each other for a long time,” adding that they “definitely have a love of music in common.”

The source shared that Pattinson and Waterhouse “are both really cool, nice and normal people and fun-loving.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!