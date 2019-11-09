Starting over. FKA twigs revealed that she went through a process of “unmeshing” from her exes, including former fiancé Robert Pattinson, following their breakups.

The British singer said she had to spend time relearning who she was outside of her romantic relationships during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Thursday, November 7.

“Like, when you’re with somebody, your lives become very entwined, with like, your friends and family, your routine. And then the unmeshing is like you have to really find out — well I had to really find out who I was,” she explained. “But I’ve always known who I am, but it’s just kind of discovering who I was in adult crisis.”

The 32-year-old went on to say that after spending some quality time alone, she has “never known” herself better.

Pattison, 33, proposed to twigs in April 2015 after six months of dating. The couple called it quits in 2017 and twigs was most recently linked to Shia LaBeouf.

The “Cellophane” singer explained that her newest album, Magdalene, explores not only her romantic history, but also how she decided to put herself and her needs first before the desires of her partner.

“When I had realized that so many other women had been through what I had been through, as a woman, I was taught that your Prince Charming would choose you, and when he did, you were grateful,” she dished. “And it was more about being chosen than you asking like, ‘What’s right for me?’ and ‘What do I need to be? Nurtured, or to feel complete?’”

She continued, “For me, Magdalene is unraveling that, and finding my voice without society’s whispers.”

Pattinson, for his part, has maintained a close friendship with twigs and his other famous ex Kristen Stewart. The High Life star told The Sunday Times in April that he is on good terms with Stewart, 29, and the “Good to Love” singer, but prefers to keep his personal life private.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude,” Pattinson told the outlet. “If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”