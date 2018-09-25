New couple alert! Shia LaBeouf has a new lady in his life — FKA twigs — after filing for divorce from Mia Goth, Us Weekly confirms.

The duo, who met while filming Honey Boy in Los Angeles earlier this year, were spotted hanging out at her London pad on Tuesday, September 25. Later that day, the 30-year-old songstress confirmed to MailOnline that she is dating the Transformers star, 32.

“We’re happy. We’re having a nice time,” she allegedly told the publication via her home intercom.

The relationship news comes after LaBeouf’s rep confirmed to Us that the Holes actor and his wife had split. “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce,” the rep told Us. “The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

The split came nearly two years after the pair wed in Las Vegas. The Elvis-themed affair was accidentally revealed in October 2016 via live stream.

The Disturbia actor and twigs first sparked romance rumors on June 28 after they were seen cozying up at L.A.’s Low End Theory club. “Shia and FKA were dancing. He had his arm around her, but they were more dancing next to each other, not all over each other,” an onlooker exclusively told Us. “Shia was smoking a joint and dancing like no one was watching. They looked like they were on a date because they were always focused on each other and they were holding each other close while whispering in each other’s ears.”

The insider adds that LaBeouf and the songbird left the club together shortly after midnight.

Days before their evening out, twigs hung out with LaBeouf and his mom at the Honey Boy wrap party. The pair were also spotted earlier that month holding hands during an outing at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The British crooner was engaged to Robert Pattinson from April 2015 to October 2017.

