Young and in love! Sparks are flying between Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson as their relationship progresses.

A source reveals to Us Weekly that Waterhouse, 27, FaceTimed the 33-year-old Good Time actor while backstage at the Moschino 2020 Resort Womenswear/Spring Menswear Runway Show before the event commenced. “I have to FaceTime my boyfriend,” she said, according to the insider.

The source adds that, when Pattinson answered the call, he asked: “Where are you, babe?” The model then proceeded to show off her first outfit to the Twilight alum. Pattinson was smiling during the couple’s conversation and the source notes “they were both laughing.”

The Assassination Nation actress “seemed very happy and in love” and that the couple “both seem very into each other,” says the insider.

While Pattinson’s presence was absent from the fashion event, the London native opened the Moschino show by reenacting Drew Barrymore’s famous Scream scene. Stella Maxwell and Joan Smalls also walked during the star-studded affair, which included celebrity guests such as Paris Jackson to Kate Beckinsale.

Waterhouse and Pattinson have kept a relatively low profile since beginning their romance. The couple were first linked in July 2018, where the English pair were involved in a PDA-heavy outing in London. A source confirmed to Us in August that the couple “have been dating for months” and they have “known each other and been around each other for a long time.”

Waterhouse was in attendance for Pattinson’s birthday dinner at the Chateau Marmont in May. Later that month, the couple went on a double date with Taylor Swift and her actor beau, Joe Alwyn.

A source shared with Us that the group hit the San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, where they “were laughing and talking” throughout the night. “They were at a table, just the four of them. Rob and Taylor were across from each other,” the insider added.

Before being linked to Waterhouse, Pattinson began dating his ex-fiancée, FKA Twigs, in 2014 before calling off their engagement in late 2017. He also famously dated his former Twilight costar, Kristen Stewart, on and off, from 2009 to 2013.

Waterhouse, for her part, dated Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015 and Diego Luna from 2016 to 2017.

