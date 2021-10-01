Low-key loves! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating on and off since July 2018, but it’s mostly been under the radar — or, perhaps, more accurately, right under our noses.

The Twilight star and Assassination Nation actress have skipped the red carpets throughout their relationship, preferring to keep their love life to themselves. The British pair are tight-lipped about their private life together and, according to Pattinson, that’s by choice.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” The Batman actor told The Sunday Times in 2019. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better.”

He added, “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

That might be why the tight-lipped duo have chosen to live their life outside the public eye. Unfortunately, they haven’t always been able to escape it completely. Since they first started dating, Pattinson and the Daisy Jones and the Six alum have been spotted on intimate date nights around London, popped up together on a friend’s Instagram and incited engagement rumors thanks to a gold band on Waterhouse’s left ring finger. Of course, the cool couple chose to ignore the reports that there could be a wedding on the horizon.

Waterhouse and Pattinson have reportedly broken up a few times since 2018, but have never confirmed their split, which has left fans to fill in the blanks about their relationship status.

In April 2021, Waterhouse’s eagle-eyed Instagram followers spotted a framed photo of the two sharing a kiss in the background of an image the model posted, seemingly confirming that she was still with the English actor.

The two have been linked to other stars in the past. The Lighthouse star dated Twilight costar Kristen Stewart, musician FKA twigs and Sean Penn and Robin Wright’s daughter, Dylan Penn, before Waterhouse. While the model was with Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015, before stepping out with the Harry Potter actor.

