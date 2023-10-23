Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made a rare red carpet appearance on Saturday, October 21, at the GO Campaign Gala.

The couple embraced a dark fall color palette with Pattinson, 37, rocking a black-on-black suit and Waterhouse, 31, in a sheer burgundy dress over black underwear. The Daisy Jones & The Six star wore her hair in loose curls with natural makeup while her boyfriend donned his signature messy hair and 5 o’clock shadow. As the two left the event later that night, Waterhouse was spotted wearing Pattinson’s blazer.

Though they’ve been dating off and on since 2018, Pattinson and Waterhouse rarely make public appearances together. Their first red carpet outing was in December 2022 at a Dior show in Egypt. Six months later, they attended the Met Gala in New York City together. Saturday’s outing marks their third red carpet as a couple.

While they don’t go on many public outings, the two occasionally open up about their relationship.

Related: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Relationship Timeline Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating on and off since July 2018, but it’s mostly been under the radar — or, perhaps, more accurately, right under our noses. The British pair are tight-lipped about their private life together and, according to Pattinson, that’s by choice. “If you let people in, it devalues what […]

“I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she told The Sunday Times in a February profile. “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him,” she said. “Then he’ll come out for a couple of days. I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

Last year, Pattinson couldn’t help but brag about how Waterhouse’s reaction to his film The Batman gave him confidence.

“I was absolutely terrified. I haven’t been this scared to release a movie in such a long time and I haven’t released a movie in a really long time,” he said during a February 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

He continued, “It was really her reaction that kinda changed the entire thing because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies. And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!’ ”

Waterhouse addressed her reaction more than one year later on a March 2023 episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “I was just kind of blown away,” she said.

Related: Rock On! ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Cast’s Dating Histories All’s fair in love and rock n’ roll! Daisy Jones & The Six takes readers — and TV viewers — on a wild ride of romance, music and much more. While devoted fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel may hopelessly ship Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, a potential romance on the page was never meant to be. […]

The “Moves” singer also confirmed that she and Pattinson help each other memorize their scripts.

“Of course, you’re trying to learn lines the night before you go … you have to run lines a lot,” she explained. “I love it when he helps me, actually.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly in May that Pattinson is Waterhouse’s “greatest fan” and is “so happy for her success.”

The pair seem to be a great match as they are “both very laid back” and balance each other out, the source told Us at the time. Waterhouse “brings out [Robert’s] adventurous side a little,” the insider revealed, noting that as a couple, “They love being at home.”