Rooting for his girl! Robert Pattinson is girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s “greatest fan,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“He’s so happy for her success,” the insider says, adding that the Twilight actor, 36, is “also a big fan” of Waterhouse’s 2023 Prime Video project, Daisy Jones & the Six, in which she portrays keyboardist Karen Sirko.

The Lost City of Z star and the English actress, 31, who were first linked in 2018, are “both very laid back” and balance each other out, the source tells Us.

Waterhouse “brings out [Robert’s] adventurous side a little,” the insider reveals, noting that as a couple, “They love being at home.”

The Waiting for the Barbarians actor and the White Princess alum have bonded over their career aspirations — and all the effort that it takes to succeed with their craft.

“They enjoy writing together,” the source says, explaining that the twosome have worked on “short stories” and “possible scripts.”

The duo, who have yet to work together on screen, “enjoy being creative as a team,” the insider adds.

Us confirmed in August 2018 that Pattinson and the model had been “dating for months” after knowing each other “for a long time.”

Three years later, the U.K. actor shared a rare story about Waterhouse during a February 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pattinson recalled his girlfriend tearing up as she watched him in The Batman.

“It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” he recalled. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!’”

The low-key pair made their red carpet debut later that year while attending Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt in December 2022.

Waterhouse gave fans a rare glimpse at her romance with the Harry Potter star during a February interview with The Sunday Times. She confessed that she’s “always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up” on her phone.

“We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious,” the Bittersweet Symphony actress revealed. “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

The twosome confirmed they’re still hot for one another in May when they attended the Met Gala together. The Water for Elephants actor was photographed smiling and holding on tight to Waterhouse as they posed on the red carpet.

Pattinson and the Pride and Prejudice and Zombies actress were later seen sharing a kiss and cuddling as they giggled back and forth at the New York City gala.

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Pattinson and Waterhouse’s under the radar romance — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.