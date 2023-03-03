Ready, set, slay! The cast of Daisy Jones & the Six has blessed Us with looks after looks during the series’ press tour.

Ahead of the show’s Friday, March 3, debut, the stars dazzled on red carpets, during talk show appearances and more.

At the series’ Los Angeles premiere on February 23, Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon and Nabiyah Be were the epitome of old Hollywood glamour.

Keough, 33, who plays the titular character, delivered drama in a dress by Schiaparelli. The daring black design featured a plunging neckline and a sparkly sequin skirt. She teamed the look with gloves and dangling emerald earrings. Claflin, 36, who stars as Billy Dunne, looked dapper in a maroon suit teamed with a fitted black top.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Waterhouse, 31, who landed the role as Karen Sirko, had all eyes on her in a sheer green gown by Stephane Rolland. The whimsical design featured wing-like sleeves and a crystal-covered neckline. Morrone, 25, (Camila Dunne) also opted for a mesh look, sporting a gorgeous black cape gown.

Chacon, 29, (Warren Rhodes), for his part, donned a deconstructed suit as Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree) threw it back to the ‘70s in a blue suede jacket and white pants.

The Daisy Jones & the Six crew looked just as fierce at a photocall at the Empire State Building on Monday, February 27.

Keough played it cool in a leather dress, sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps. Waterhouse, however, made a statement in a pair of denim short shorts paired with black heels and a massive white fur coat.

Be, 30, (Simone Jackson) shined in a gold two-piece set and Whitehouse, meanwhile, looked edgy in a loose-fitting pinstriped suit.

Daisy Jones & the Six is based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel and follows Daisy and Billy’s band after their rise to fame. Reid revealed she took inspiration from Fleetwood Mac band members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham after she learned the two musicians hadn’t been together in decades — but still performed together with undeniable chemistry.

“When I decided I wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing ‘Landslide.’ How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them,” Reid explained about her 2017 novel in a March 2019 blog post for Hello Sunshine production company. “I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh.”

Keep scrolling to see the coolest and quirkiest style moments from the Daisy Jones & the Six press tour: