An edgy evening! Riley Keough, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone and more stars commanded attention at the premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six on Thursday, February 23.

Keough’s appearance marked her first red carpet since the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, who died at age 54 on January 12. Keough, 33, looked beyond glamorous at the Los Angeles soirée in Schiaparelli. She opted for a plunging black dress that featured a cinched waist and a sparkly black skirt. The Zola star, who was styled by Jamie Mizrahi, paired the garment with black ballroom gloves and dangling emerald earrings that were equipped with gold lining. Keough completed the look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and wore her red tresses in loose curls.

The California native stars in the Prime Video series, which debuts on March 3, as the titular character Daisy Jones alongside Sam Claflin, Waterhouse, 31, and Morrone, 25. The show follows Daisy and Billy Dune’s (Claflin) band after their rise to fame.

Waterhouse looked like a green goddess in Stephane Rolland. The London native graced the event in a grassy-colored sheer gown that was made with wing-like sleeves. She accessorized with a shiny green clutch and chunky gold hoops.

Morrone, for her part, looked regal in a black cape gown that featured a sexy opening at the bodice. Claflin, 36, was as handsome as ever in a crimson suit jacket, which he teamed with a black tank and fitted trousers.

Reese Witherspoon, who served as executive producer of the series, was in attendance. The Legally Blonde actress looked timeless in a black strapless frock by Schiaparelli. The fitted number featured gold buttons throughout and embroidered accents. Witherspoon styled the ensemble with black pumps by Christian Louboutin and wore her hair in a sleek updo.

Maren Morris also made an appearance. The “My Church” singer opted for a sultry brown dress that was equipped with a cowl neck and a braided strap.

Other red carpet standouts included Nabiyah Be and Josh Whitehouse, who play Simone Jackson and Eddie Roundtree, respectively, on the show. Be, 30, showed off her figure in a metallic garb by PatBO. The see-through dress was covered in cascading crystals. The Black Panther star finalized the outfit with silver sandal heels. Whitehouse, 32, meanwhile, looked retro in a blue suede jacket, ivory pants and black shoes.

