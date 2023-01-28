Priscilla Presley Contests Lisa Marie's Will That Made Riley Keough Trustee

Priscilla Presley has contested daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will following her death, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Dallas alum, 77, filed court documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, January 27, in which she contests that a previously added 2016 amendment featured an invalid signature. The filing, which Us obtained, alleged that Priscilla and the late singer’s former business manager Barry Siegel were initially named as co-trustees before a late addition removed their names in favor of her children Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough. (Lisa Marie shared Riley, 33, and Benjamin, who died in 2020, with first ex-husband Danny Keough.)

As the alleged will stands, the Zola actress is the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate since her brother died by suicide in July 2020. Priscilla, however, claims this portion of the document has issues regarding the “authenticity and validity” of Lisa Marie’s signature. The New York native believes that Lisa Marie’s signature on the amendment was forged, noting that the penmanship did not match the “Storm & Grace” singer’s usual style. The 2016 amendment allegedly was not witnessed or notarized, with Priscilla claiming it is an “invalid modification.”

According to the court filing, per the terms of the living trust, Priscilla would’ve had to have been notified that she was no longer the trustee and she claims she was never informed.

Riley, for her part, has not publicly addressed the estate battle.

The legal drama comes two weeks after Lisa Marie — the only child of Priscilla and late ex-husband Elvis Presley — died at the age of 54. The “Dirty Laundry” songstress, who suffered cardiac arrest prior to her passing, is survived by Priscilla, Riley and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. (Lisa Marie shared her youngest daughters with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.)

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement earlier this month, confirming her daughter’s death. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Priscilla and the Daisy Jones & The Six actress later came together with their loved ones for Lisa Marie’s official memorial, which was held at Elvis’ Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I’m certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I can remember you,” Riley’s husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read while reciting her eulogy for Lisa Marie during the January 22 funeral. “I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I’ve ever known. … Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.”

Riley and the 31-year-old stuntman’s speech confirmed that the pair had secretly welcomed their first child in 2022.